Carefully consider New Year's resolutions

I am not anti-New Year's resolution, but I do question the wisdom of making them public.

This is often the time of year that we step on a scale, we don't like what we see, and we declare we are going on a diet. Or we look at ourselves in the mirror and declare we are getting a gym membership. Sadly, those resolutions do not always materialize. To make the situation even more complicated, we have already told our friends, family, and coworkers about it.

My personal belief is that the best diet we can go on is the one we tell no one about. Because you know what happens if everyone around you knows you are on a diet; they try to help you with your diet. "What are you doing?" They say. "You can't have that piece of cake. You're on a diet!” It all gets rather tedious.

I recently came across a post on social media that made me smile. Someone said, "Nobody claim 2023 as 'your year'. We're all going to walk in real slow. Be good. Be quiet. Be cautious and respectful. Don't touch anything.” This light-hearted advice is actually solid. Before we start making a fuss about all the New Year's resolutions we're going to put in place, slow down, pray, and give careful thought to our plan. Try easing into the new year prayerfully, carefully, and seeking to walk with God more closely.

Psalm 27:14 encourages us to "Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the Lord!" Waiting on the Lord is never easy. Often, we want to plunge ahead with what we think is a great idea. Try stepping back, wait a while, and determine if your plan lines up with God's plan for your life. A common mistake is rushing into something without thinking it all the way through. I heard a story about a man who made a New Year’s resolution that he would get in shape the coming year by buying an expensive treadmill. Months later he said that his treadmill was great for stacking boxes upon and hanging clothes on. He discovered too late that he hated running on a treadmill.

New Year’s resolutions are illustrations of life decisions we did not prayerfully and fully consider. Can I really not eat chocolate for an entire year? Probably not. But we can resolve to spend more time in prayer and reading God’s Word. We can seek to be kinder, gentler, more loving, and show more compassion to others.

It is never too late to affect positive change. And we do not have to wait until January to do it.