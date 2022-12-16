Bristol synagogue plays key role for Jews in Appalachia

B’nai Sholom Congregation is the only Jewish synagogue across several hundred miles — from Knoxville to Roanoke — and thus serves a crucial role for Appalachian Jews.

With a current total of roughly 35 member families, and that number hanging fairly steady, the group usually meets for services Friday night and Saturday morning, in-person or online.

B’nai Sholom has many traditions, one being their annual Hanukkah party, occurring Sunday evening. Attendees sing songs, play games, enjoy fellowship, and bring their own menorah and candles to light, as the annual eight-night celebration commences.

In the past, the synagogue’s community events included volunteering at a hospital, potluck meals, a food festival in Asheville, and movies. They also have a display at the famous “Speedway in Lights” this time of year.

The property is situated along Highway 126, just west of Bristol, and contains a long, proud history going back more than a century.

The synagogue is affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism, though all Jewish denominations are welcome. After being closed for two years due to COVID-19, the building fully reopened earlier this summer.

“I think we are a comfortable place,” B’nai Sholom Co-President Rhona Hurwitz explained. “Everybody and anybody is welcome to attend our events or check us out, if they’re interested in Judaism; you don’t have to be Jewish.”

B’nai Sholom currently enjoys leadership from a student rabbi, Benjamin Luks-Morgan, who frequently visits from New York City during the academic year. There has not been a full time rabbi in several years.

Although most members reside in the Tri-Cities, some travel in for worship services — especially on the High Holy Days each autumn — from outlying areas or, in recent years, join via Zoom from Southwest Virginia, and parts of Kentucky and North Carolina.

A brief history shows that beginning in the late 19th century, B’nai Sholom evolved similarly to our region as a whole.

Jews in the Tri-Cities eventually supported a worship location by organizing B’nai Sholom — the “House of Peace” — in 1904 and began meeting downtown on State Street.

The following year, the group bought land for a cemetery in Bristol, as the city emerged as the largest Jewish community in the Tri-Cities region due to its size and business opportunities, as many Jews were members of the merchant class.

The cemetery remains at the same location in Virginia today. Hurwitz, a retired East Tennessee State University professor, officiates at funerals when a rabbi is unavailable.

A commitment to traditional Orthodox Judaism made B’nai Sholom different from many Southern congregations, which usually adopted the less-strict Reform model.

As more Jewish professionals settled in the area during the last 60 years, the small congregation adopted more inclusive religious practices.

In the 1950s, members sought a new home for the congregation and bought the aforementioned 15 acres of land. The project was completed in 1958.

Also following World War II, no longer in the merchant class, Jews continued to settle in Northeast Tennessee, attracted by the area’s opportunities in medicine and academia.

As a religious minority in a predominantly Protestant region, 200 Jews lived in the area by 1980.

"There are not a lot of opportunities in the area for Jewish culture and being Jewish as a group, so it's nice to have a place where we can get together,” B'nai Sholom Co-President Stephanie Smith, who has two high school-age children, said. “So few Jewish children here have any other interaction with Jews, so having the synagogue and a place to learn about Judaism is really important.”

Hanukkah is now on the horizon. The holiday commemorates the Jews’ successful rebellion against the Assyrian Greeks in the second century BCE. The rededication of the Second Temple occurred following the victories.

Each of the eight nights of lighting the menorah represent the miracle of one-day’s supply of oil lasting eight for a small group of Jewish people.

And starting this weekend in Bristol, a small group of resilient Jews will continue that sacred tradition.