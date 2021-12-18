BIRCHFIELD: The best gift

I recall hearing my mother talk about her childhood and what an exciting time Christmas was. My parents grew up at the end of the Great Depression in the eastern Kentucky mountains.
My dear mother aged 90, has said that one of her favorite Christmas memories was of waking up on Christmas morning and opening presents. However, the gifts they received were of a different kind than today. She spoke of getting an orange, a bag of hard candy and a peppermint stick. She also told me of the time she received a toy doll which she cherished for many years.
Such humble gifts are in sharp contrast to today’s electronic devices such as video game consoles, cell phones, iPads, and many other such gadgets. I am old enough to remember when these electronic playthings were yet to be invented. Families could have Christmas dinner together without the distractions of text messages and social media notifications dinging throughout their meal. I cannot help but sigh when I think about it. Countless numbers of us pleasantly recall the days before cell phones, laptop computers and the internet. Looking back on it, I am thankful that I lived during those days, for it makes me more thankful for what I have today.
Each year I am reminded that the greatest presents I receive come from those gifts that cannot be purchased. More and more I treasure family, health, friendships, love and God’s grace more than anything else.
This talk of gifts reminds me of a story of a small child, age 4, who presented her father with a present on Christmas Eve. The dad was sitting in his recliner when the little girl handed him a small box. She had wrapped the present herself, as the box was liberally covered with many layers of wrapping paper and at least several feet of tape. After much unwrapping, the little girl’s father managed to reach the box, which he opened. The box was empty.
The man looked at his little girl and said, “Why, dear? Why did you waste all this expensive wrapping paper on an empty box?”
His little daughter, beaming delightedly, said, “It’s not empty daddy; the box is filled with hugs and kisses just for you!”
With tears in his eyes, the father embraced his child and told her, “This is the best Christmas gift I have ever received.”
God gave us a wonderful gift, a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, and lying in a manger. Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, has come.
May there be peace in our hearts, and peace on earth.
Merry Christmas.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.