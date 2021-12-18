BIRCHFIELD: The best gift

I recall hearing my mother talk about her childhood and what an exciting time Christmas was. My parents grew up at the end of the Great Depression in the eastern Kentucky mountains.

My dear mother aged 90, has said that one of her favorite Christmas memories was of waking up on Christmas morning and opening presents. However, the gifts they received were of a different kind than today. She spoke of getting an orange, a bag of hard candy and a peppermint stick. She also told me of the time she received a toy doll which she cherished for many years.

Such humble gifts are in sharp contrast to today’s electronic devices such as video game consoles, cell phones, iPads, and many other such gadgets. I am old enough to remember when these electronic playthings were yet to be invented. Families could have Christmas dinner together without the distractions of text messages and social media notifications dinging throughout their meal. I cannot help but sigh when I think about it. Countless numbers of us pleasantly recall the days before cell phones, laptop computers and the internet. Looking back on it, I am thankful that I lived during those days, for it makes me more thankful for what I have today.