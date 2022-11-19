BIRCHFIELD | The act of being thankful

This Thursday, families across America will gather together for the annual celebration of Thanksgiving. The basic plan for most of us is plenty of great food and football. The details vary, but Thanksgiving is a special day celebrated by millions as a day of food and fellowship.

For me, Thanksgiving is my favorite day of the year. The day has always been a time for renewing family relationships, enjoying a fabulous meal together, and taking time to consider our many blessings.

When I was growing up, my brother and I created a tradition in which after Thanksgiving dinner, we would go outside and pass a football back and forth. We were always so full after the meal that we reasoned we could enjoy dessert more if we came back in feeling less stuffed. Thus, the annual Thanksgiving tradition of “passing the football before dessert” was born. I kept that tradition alive with our three sons, and I am sure there were times when they grew weary with the practice. The tradition required going outdoors for the annual Thanksgiving football throw regardless of the weather. Rain, snow, sleet, or hail, no dessert until the football-throwing ritual was observed. Our sons are now grown, but we still talk fondly of those days. No doubt you have family Thanksgiving traditions you observe as well.

But what if at Thanksgiving we made the act of being thankful the main event? What if during all that rich food and watching our favorite football teams we resolved that being thankful remained front and center? A thankful heart is felt, but also lived. Psalm 69:30 says, “I will praise God’s name in song and glorify him with thanksgiving.” When we give thanks to God for our numerous blessings, we are empowered to express our thankfulness to others. In a world that grows more cynical towards belief in God, we have opportunity to demonstrate our faith’s authenticity.

Try going out of your way to let others know how much you appreciate others. Express gratitude towards the bank teller, the grocery store cashier, the restaurant waiter, your coworkers, and your neighbors. Seek a thankful heart that extends from Thanksgiving Day to the entire year. I recall all those years my brother and I, and then our sons, trudged outdoors after Thanksgiving dinner to throw the football around in all kinds of weather. If we accomplished that feat, surely, we can have a thankful attitude flowing from our hearts. Kind words, an encouraging spirit, a helpful attitude, forgiveness, and compassion are free to give away and can make someone’s difficult day better and brighter.

Happy Thanksgiving.