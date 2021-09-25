BIRCHFIELD: Never lose hope

I recall in summer of 2020, thinking about how a year from now everything will be better. Unfortunately, a year came and went, and we are still facing the same problems related to COVID-19. In fact, the situation grew worse in that not only are we as a nation and a world facing COVID-19, but now a new variant of the virus.

For me, this demonstrates how life is at times. We get our hopes up, but expectation does not always match reality. Sometimes, our dreams, expectations, and goals, come to pass. Our expectations may even be exceeded. Sadly, our expectations are not always met.

We could not have foreseen that the virus would be worse, any more than my family and I could have foreseen that a couple months ago a family member would suddenly pass away. The only way we can be prepared for life’s hard times is to live in a state of spiritual and emotional readiness.

Rather than wait until a problem or crisis arrives to start praying and seeking God, begin doing so now. That way, when the hard times come, we are better prepared. In the meantime, we live in the hope and expectation of brighter days ahead. Hope is what keeps us going, and through faith in God we find peace and strength to keep looking forward to what life has in store. We can daily choose to live in hope while making the most of every day.