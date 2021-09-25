BIRCHFIELD: Never lose hope

I recall in summer of 2020, thinking about how a year from now everything will be better. Unfortunately, a year came and went, and we are still facing the same problems related to COVID-19. In fact, the situation grew worse in that not only are we as a nation and a world facing COVID-19, but now a new variant of the virus.
For me, this demonstrates how life is at times. We get our hopes up, but expectation does not always match reality. Sometimes, our dreams, expectations, and goals, come to pass. Our expectations may even be exceeded. Sadly, our expectations are not always met.
We could not have foreseen that the virus would be worse, any more than my family and I could have foreseen that a couple months ago a family member would suddenly pass away. The only way we can be prepared for life’s hard times is to live in a state of spiritual and emotional readiness.
Rather than wait until a problem or crisis arrives to start praying and seeking God, begin doing so now. That way, when the hard times come, we are better prepared. In the meantime, we live in the hope and expectation of brighter days ahead. Hope is what keeps us going, and through faith in God we find peace and strength to keep looking forward to what life has in store. We can daily choose to live in hope while making the most of every day.
Hope is a powerful force. Paul the Apostle wrote in 1 Corinthians 13 about the true nature of love. At the end of this beautiful chapter, he concludes with these words; “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13)
Hope is part of the faith formula for a victorious life. Knowing and believing that a bad situation will eventually change for the better empowers us to keep forging ahead. As a friend of mine is fond of saying, “If you do not like the weather just wait; it will change.” So it is with our circumstances. Faith in God gives us hope that the situation, no matter what it is, will change for the better.
I recall what Red, played by Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption, said about his hope that he would one day see his friend Andy again; “I hope to see my friend, and shake his hand. I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams. I hope.”
My friends, hope is a good thing. Never lose hope.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.