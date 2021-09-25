 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRCHFIELD: Never lose hope
0 comments
alert

BIRCHFIELD: Never lose hope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dan Birchfield

Dan Birchfield | Saturday Sermon

I recall in summer of 2020, thinking about how a year from now everything will be better. Unfortunately, a year came and went, and we are still facing the same problems related to COVID-19. In fact, the situation grew worse in that not only are we as a nation and a world facing COVID-19, but now a new variant of the virus.

For me, this demonstrates how life is at times. We get our hopes up, but expectation does not always match reality. Sometimes, our dreams, expectations, and goals, come to pass. Our expectations may even be exceeded. Sadly, our expectations are not always met.

We could not have foreseen that the virus would be worse, any more than my family and I could have foreseen that a couple months ago a family member would suddenly pass away. The only way we can be prepared for life’s hard times is to live in a state of spiritual and emotional readiness.

Rather than wait until a problem or crisis arrives to start praying and seeking God, begin doing so now. That way, when the hard times come, we are better prepared. In the meantime, we live in the hope and expectation of brighter days ahead. Hope is what keeps us going, and through faith in God we find peace and strength to keep looking forward to what life has in store. We can daily choose to live in hope while making the most of every day.

Hope is a powerful force. Paul the Apostle wrote in 1 Corinthians 13 about the true nature of love. At the end of this beautiful chapter, he concludes with these words; “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13)

Hope is part of the faith formula for a victorious life. Knowing and believing that a bad situation will eventually change for the better empowers us to keep forging ahead. As a friend of mine is fond of saying, “If you do not like the weather just wait; it will change.” So it is with our circumstances. Faith in God gives us hope that the situation, no matter what it is, will change for the better.

I recall what Red, played by Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption, said about his hope that he would one day see his friend Andy again; “I hope to see my friend, and shake his hand. I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams. I hope.”

My friends, hope is a good thing. Never lose hope.

Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HOLLAND: God has not given us a spirit of fear
Faith and Values

HOLLAND: God has not given us a spirit of fear

Anxiety and stress can negatively affect our spiritual joy, our conscience and our physical bodies as we cannot allow our emotions to distract us from our relationship with Christ. Walking with Jesus allows us to live in his peace even in the midst of the storm.

MURPHY: Walls
Faith and Values

MURPHY: Walls

That is one of the most patriotic things you can do this year — love a neighbor and do your part to dismantle walls. Let us clean up society, not by wrecking something, but by serving someone you fear or do not like.

HOLLAND: Becoming what Christ died for us to be
Faith and Values

HOLLAND: Becoming what Christ died for us to be

Following God’s directions is one of the most difficult goals we will ever try to reach in our lives, but it is the meaning and purpose of this life. Let us keep praying that eyes will be opened and hearts will be changed in the name of Jesus.

NOPHLIN: America needs to repent
Faith and Values

NOPHLIN: America needs to repent

The Church in America is in a definite need of repentance. We need to get back to our first love. God should be the first love of every Christian, and when we go back and set our heart on worldly things, then we have left off loving God.

PLAYL: From taps to the final trumpet call
Faith and Values

PLAYL: From taps to the final trumpet call

The last notes heard at the cemetery that day were played on a bugle. Occupants of the graves in that burial ground and graves all over the world are awaiting a trumpet call that will not play taps, but will be accompanied by the shout of God’s Archangel to “Get Up!”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts