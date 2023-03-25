Since all of us will face death, we will all have to deal with grief. We may experience shock, sorrow, depression and even anger. Grief can feel like a physical pain. We may despair of life itself, wondering how we can continue living.

Grief cannot be rushed, but instead takes years to find life after the passing of someone we love. We never get over it, but we do learn to let the person live in our memories and move forward.

American culture tries to rush our grief when it occurs. Most companies allow only a few days of bereavement pay. We often have a brief memorial service. Life must go on, I understand that. But let us realize that our grief will continue.

The Bible says in Genesis 50:3 that after the death of the patriarch Jacob the Egyptians mourned him for 70 days. And when the burial procession arrived at the Jordan River, they lamented, loudly wept, and observed a seven-day mourning period. (Genesis 50:10) Try to get your mind around that: 77 days of mourning someone. Modern culture could never make that happen because we are too busy. I am not suggesting we hold 77-day mourning periods, but we do well to consider that grief cannot and should not be hurried.

Remember also that when Jesus arrived at Bethany and saw Lazarus’ friends and family overcome with grief, that He broke down and wept, so much so that according to John 11:36, those present said, “See how he loved him!” I do not believe Jesus merely wiped a tear or two away, but rather our Lord openly and loudly wept. Today we might have said that He bawled His eyes out. Since Jesus’ grief brought Him to tears, then it’s fine for us to cry also. In fact, allowing ourselves to cry and let out our emotions is a necessary part of the grief process.

My older and only brother, Tom, passed away recently at age 66 following a lengthy illness. We spent a week in Ohio for the memorial service with family and loved ones. We reminisced, cried, laughed and celebrated Tom’s life. I even managed to sing a song at his memorial service. It was a sad but blessed time. We had been back in Bristol for a few days and I was going through a box of old photos of my brother. I suddenly realized that during all the preparations for the memorial service that I had been too busy and focused on everything else to truly mourn my brother’s passing. Sitting there on the couch, I held those photos to my heart and bawled my eyes out.

Grief is hard, but so is life. With God’s help, we keep on living.