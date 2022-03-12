BIRCHFIELD | Finding peace and happiness in today’s world

Suddenly, it seems we are a world at war. We wonder how we can find peace and happiness in today’s world. However, regardless of present circumstances, life must go on. And if life goes on, then our faith in God empowers us to find peace and happiness even in tense and difficult days. In a recent social media post, someone asked the question, “Why can’t I lead a happy life like everyone else?” I felt compelled to answer the question, and I trust these insights are helpful in seeking peace and happiness.

First, stop assuming that everyone around you is happier than you.

They are not. The seemingly happiest person you know struggles with all sorts of problems, anxieties, insecurities, worries and fears. This person may appear fine on the outside but inside is often a wreck.

Secondly, stop basing your happiness on how happy you think everyone else is. Instead, begin an honest self-assessment of why you are unhappy. Are you unfulfilled in your job or career? Is your lack of happiness related to your current relationship? Are you suffering from depression?

Thirdly, start examining what you can do to find the happiness you desire. If you are unhappy in your job, consider a change. Countless businesses and companies are always looking for reliable people of all ages who will show up each day and work hard. Consider starting your own business. Your side hustle job could become a new career. If you cannot change jobs, prayerfully find a new focus and perspective in your current job. Resolve to be the best and most efficient employee you can be right where you are.

Also, take steps to improve your relationship with your spouse. If you are unhappy in your marriage, try revitalizing your relationship. Learn to be a better listener. Be more open to your spouse’s needs. Take steps to breathe new life into your marriage. Endeavor to see your spouse in a new light. To quote singer Carly Simon, “What if the Prince on the horse in your fairytale is right here in disguise? And what if the stars you’ve been reaching so high for are shining in his eyes?” My wife, Miss Andrea, and I have been together for four decades because we have committed to working together for a happy and healthy marriage. It has not been easy, but anything worth having takes dedication and hard work.

Happiness, joy and peace do not just happen. We must first commit ourselves to rise up with God’s help and seek the joy we can find in life. Remember Psalm 144:15; “Blessed (happy) is the people whose God is the Lord.”

Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.