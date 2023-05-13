Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.

—Philippians 4:6

Many years ago, I became friends with a man who shared with me that he was an atheist. Yet, that did not stop us from developing a respect for one another and having numerous intriguing conversations. Me, the Baptist pastor and him a devout atheist. Seems strange, right? He even invited me into his home on a few occasions for coffee and conversation on various topics, which invariably led back to our opposite views on God, faith, and religion. He occasionally joked that I need not try to convert him because he had heard it all before. He was such a nice guy; he was well educated, highly intelligent, and possessed a quick wit.

I recall on one occasion he told me he was going through a rough time and asked me if I would pray for him. I was surprised by the request. Part of me wanted to say, “Wait a minute; you do not believe in God, yet you want me to pray for you?” However, I did not say that, but rather I promised him that I would gladly pray for him.

Unfortunately, family responsibilities, work, raising children, and everything else that life brings often gets in the way of keeping in touch and my friend and I drifted apart. I regret we have not kept in touch for several years. But I often think about that prayer request. I never questioned him on the subject. I simply prayed for him trusting that he found peace in whatever struggle he was facing.

Perhaps at that moment, even though he denied God’s existence, what was important to him was that I did believe in God.

And in times of overwhelming personal need, even an atheist may be willing for someone to send up a prayer on their behalf.

Personally, I find that prayer makes a wonderfully positive difference in my life. Praying for others in need brings peace. Praying to God for direction brings guidance.

Praying to God for wisdom gives clarity in times of decision. Praying to God for spiritual and personal strength brings spiritual power. Effective prayer becomes a dialogue between God and the one seeking God. We speak and God listens. And when we are silent and still before God, listening for His voice, God speaks in soft whispers that penetrate our fears bringing calm assurance of His presence.

In times of need and distress, encourage others to pray for you. And do not just stand there; pray something.