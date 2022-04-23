BIRCHFIELD: Christ is ready to listen

Most of you are probably like me in that you have become used to calling your doctor’s office and hearing a recorded message telling you that, if this is an emergency, hang up and call 911. This also happens when I call the pharmacy.

No big deal, really. I can see someone being in a panic over a medical issue or a prescription medicine problem and calling those numbers. However, I did not expect to get that response when I called my cellphone provider. I recently called my cellphone provider with a question about my account, and I received a message thanking me for my call, and, if this was an emergency, to hang up and call 911.

I later had a good laugh about it. I mean, who is calling their cellphone provider in case of emergency? “Oh no, I’m seriously injured, so I better call my cellphone provider.” Or, “I think I may have broken my leg. Better call my cell phone provider.” Obviously, no one is doing that, but the good people who manage my cellphone account seem to think it is a possibility.

Consider that when Jesus was criticized for sitting down to a meal with “sinners,” he had this reply; “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I’ve not come to call the righteous but sinners (Mark 2:17).”

The best place to look for healing and recovery from the wounds life has inflicted upon us is to seek God. Would I call a plumber for an electrical problem? Of course not. Or would I call a roofer for an electrical situation? No, I would contact the one most qualified to meet my need. When it comes to spiritual needs, and we all have them, our best resource is faith in God. Philosopher Henry David Thoreau once said that “Most men lead lives of quiet desperation.” I know this is true because I have had moments when I was so emotionally shattered that I wondered how I could cope and move forward. I have spoken with people who in moments of candor confessed to carrying a heavy burden known only to them. My friends, we need not carry our burdens alone or struggle through life by ourselves.

If you feel you are at the end of life’s rope, talk to you doctor, pastor or a counselor. And as you do so, be sure to consult the Great Physician. Christ is always ready to listen and help us in our times of need. Do not give up. Life is worth living.

Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.