BIRCHFIELD | By their fruits

  • Updated
Dan Birchfield

Dan Birchfield | Saturday Sermon

“No good tree bears bad fruit, nor does a bad tree bear good fruit.” — Luke 6:43

Many years ago when I was the pastor of a former congregation, my family and I lived in a church-owned parsonage. We lived there for eighteen years until we bought our own home in the community. We have countless fond memories of living in the parsonage where we raised our three sons.

I recall that on the property there were a few long neglected apple trees. They grew small green apples that were sour and hard. However, that did not stop our three sons, who were small children at the time, from climbing those gnarled tree branches and picking handfuls of those apples and eating them, sometimes with unpleasant consequences for their digestive systems.

I sometimes regret not taking the time to try and prune those tree branches but I lacked the knowledge of how that is done.

It occurred to me that if someone had taken the time to prune those apple trees, trim their branches, and nurture them, that over time they would have begun to produce better and more edible fruit. Jesus used this as an illustration on the Christian life. A relationship with Christ transforms and empowers us to produce spiritual fruit. Why is this relevant and important? Consider what the Bible says about producing spiritual fruit.

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” (Galatians 5:22, 23)

Jesus said that a good tree bears good fruit. That is meant to be a description of you and I, my friends. And since Christ has changed and transformed our lives, we then produce good fruit. We love, help, encourage, show kindness, and lift up one another. We also reach out to those around us who have been beaten down and afflicted by life and all its trials.

We need not look far to find someone with physical and spiritual needs. How we relate to the world is a reflection of Christ in us.

Producing spiritual fruit brightens our lives and makes our world a better place. Make a prayerful effort to shine Jesus’ light to a world that needs hope. Someone needs that today.

Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.

