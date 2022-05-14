BHC 05142022 CWM Caroline Hawthorne-NETHERLAND

If You Go » What & Who: Celebration Women’s Ministry presents Caroline Hawthorne » When: Saturday, May 21 — light breakfast at 9:30 a.m., program follows at 10 a.m. » Where: Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1320 Mary St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info & RSVP: 276-669-1134 » Email: BristolCelebrationministries@gmail.com » Web: www.rmumcbristol.org

BRISTOL, Va. — Caroline Hawthorne seemed on the verge of death. Another statistic on a page, she appeared bound to be among the now-one million deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

“She was on her way out,” said Julie Puckett of Bristol’s Celebration Women’s Ministry.

Only thing, an intervention happened.

Now hear Hawthorne speak. A local pastor, Caroline Hawthorne will speak of her near-death experience from COVID-19 on Saturday, May 21. Presented by Celebration Women’s Ministry at Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall in Bristol, Virginia, the event is free of charge to attend.

“It’s a miracle that I’m here,” said Hawthorne, pastor of Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia.

Hawthorne, 49, will speak of her monthslong ordeal with COVID. Hospitalized for nearly the entire month of April 2021, she spent three weeks in intensive care in Bristol.

“I contracted it on April Fool’s Day of last year,” she said. “My first symptom was a fever. I ran a fever of 103, 104 right off the bat. I went into the hospital on April 9. I went to the hospital because I was dehydrated.”

An arterial blood gas test, which measures the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in one’s blood as the pH balance in the blood, revealed that Hawthorne’s was way too low. Eventually, the need arose to put her on a ventilator.

“They actually were in my room and prepped me,” Hawthorne, a native of Bristol, Tennessee, said. “They said they were going to put me on a ventilator.”

Her family, including her teenaged son, drew near.

“They let my son and my niece come in and basically say goodbye to me,” Hawthorne said. “I was a little scared, but I had peace. I knew God was with me, and everything would be OK.”

Meanwhile, prayer warriors, called upon for emergency service, rapidly aligned. They gathered under the roof in the shadow of the cross at Reynolds Memorial UMC.

“We had a prayer vigil for her at Reynolds,” Puckett said. “Maybe 75 people were there.”

Simply put, they prayed hard and they prayed fast for healing.

“I was able to watch the prayer service on my phone from ICU,” Hawthorne said. “As soon as that prayer service was through, I had a peace. That’s when that peace came over me, and I had it from then on. That’s about when my blood gas level came up.”

Think of the water-laden clouds when communities thirst for rain. Consider legions of children saved from otherwise ravenous forms of cancer. Bear in mind those who escape otherwise death-dealing plane, train and automobile crashes.

Miracles really do appear in the strangest of places. Including inside Caroline Hawthorne’s hospital room in intensive care. Prayer worked for her.

“That’s what saved my life,” Hawthorne said.

Throughout her ordeal, Hawthorne said she prayed. More particularly, she prayed most often with a particular request.

“When I was praying, I prayed if I could only touch the hem of Jesus’ garment,” Hawthorne said. “I was praying that the whole time I was sick.”

Months passed following Hawthorne’s release from hospital before she returned to the pulpit. Since then, messages of gratitude and miracles have integrated well into her sermons.

“The first couple of times back in church, I was still on oxygen,” she said.

Befitting the impact and import of the day and its speaker, Celebration Women’s Ministry’s event will culminate in moments of healing.

“We’re going to be praying for healing, a laying on of hands at the end,” Puckett said. “God is good.”

And if in doubt as to the presence of miracles, look to Caroline Hawthorne. Even in the darkest of times, the gleaming light of a miracle can and oftentimes does appear when most needed.

“It’s a miracle that I am here,” Hawthorne said. “I praise God. I feel like I’ve been given a new lease on life.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.