ANDERSON | Worship that pleases God

John 4:23-24 “But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and in truth; for the Father is seeking such to worship Him. God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.” — John 4:23-24

This passage is a classic biblical text on the subject of worship. The context tells us about Christ’s conversation with a Samaritan woman. When she brought up an issue about the proper place of worship, Christ took the opportunity to teach her (and us) that the location should not concern us, but rather the manner and purpose of worship. As we think about worship, let’s consider a few vital questions:

What is worship? The word itself comes from the Old English “worthship,” having to do with God’s worth. Worship is the means by which we express the immeasurable worth of God because of who He is and what He does. Worship may be defined as “the activity of glorifying God in his presence with our voices and hearts.” It is the one activity that Christians do now on earth and will continue to do forever in heaven. Just think, every time believers worship we are practicing for eternity. Worship is the highest privilege and should be the ultimate priority of our lives. The first question of the Westminster Shorter Catechism (1647) addresses the purpose of human life: “What is the chief end of man?” The answer: “Man’s chief end is to glorify God and to enjoy Him forever.”

Why do we worship? First, God deserves our worship. As we consider who God is and all He does, the proper response is humble, heartfelt worship. John MacArthur writes: “To worship the Lord is to ascribe to him the honor, glory, adoration, praise, reverence, and devotion that is due him, both for his greatness and for his goodness.” Second, God desires our worship. Scripture states that God is seeking true worshippers who worship Him in spirit and in truth (John 4:23). The purpose of all worship is to glorify and please God. He must be our only attraction and our only audience. Worship should always focus on God’s ways, His words, and His will. Believers may differ about the format of a service and the style of preaching or music, but the issue that really matters is this: what does God expect and deserve? Too often worship is concerned with the tastes and desires of people instead of the pleasure and approval of God.

Worship that pleases God must be in spirit and truth. This means that we prepare our heart for worship, praise God from the heart, and submit to God in repentance, faith, and obedience. We are not merely going through the motions of a ritual, but we are eager to meet with and adore our holy and gracious God. May He always guide and help us to please Him in worship. Amen.