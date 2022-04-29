ANDERSON | Why doctrine matters

2 Timothy 3:16-17 “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17)

Truth matters. That’s why doctrine matters. When we speak of biblical doctrine or Christian doctrine we mean the teachings of Scripture and the Christian faith. Christianity is fundamentally rooted in the person and work of Christ and the teachings of Christ and the apostles. The Christian faith is not positive thinking or emotional hype; it is transformation of life based on biblical truth.

Some would say that Christian doctrine is less important than worship and ministry. They see doctrine as divisive, even dangerous. Is that true? Doctrine does divide: it divides truth from error and right from wrong. Pastor Adrian Rogers said it well: “It’s better to be divided by truth than to be united by error.”

Others suggest that doctrine is boring and impractical. We just need to know how to live and not all that stuff about theology, so they say. Is that accurate? Christ didn’t think so. The Apostle Paul didn’t think so. Christian leaders through the centuries didn’t think so. What we believe and teach determines how we live. Two books of the New Testament provide an example of this vital principle. The first 11 chapters of Paul’s Epistle to the Romans are doctrinal, and the last five chapters are practical. The first three chapters of his Epistle to the Ephesians are doctrinal, and the last three chapters are practical. The order in both epistles is clearly logical: what we believe determines how we are to live. Both worship and ministry are based on what we believe.

Others argue that doctrine confuses people, so we should focus on Christ and keep it simple. But surely people need to understand the truth of who Christ is and what he did. They must understand the truth about repentance and saving faith, and then as converts they must learn how to live for Christ and serve him in this world. Biblical doctrine is not just for scholars; it is for common people. Few believers are called to be Bible scholars, but all are called to be Bible students.

Christian doctrine is the fuel for evangelism, missions and discipleship. Christ issued this mandate to his people: “Go therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit: teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:19-20)

Yes, biblical doctrine really is important, and it should be important to all of us. May God guide and bless our reading and study of the Scriptures.

