“See then that you walk carefully, not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” (Ephesians 5:15-16)

The Apostle Paul encouraged fellow believers to walk wisely. Moses prayed, “So teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” (Psalms 90:12) What does it mean to walk in the path of wisdom? The biblical word translated “wisdom” means skill for living. It is the practical application of biblical truth in daily life.

As the text from Ephesians (above) suggests, we have the choice to live wisely or foolishly. Nothing could be more important than choosing to walk in the path of wisdom, as Scripture clearly states: “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” (Proverbs 4:7) That begs the question, how can we get wisdom?

The first step in walking wisely is a humble heart toward God. Scripture teaches “the fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” (Proverbs 9:10) The wise person has a healthy respect for God because he understands that God is eternal, ever-present, all-knowing, all-powerful, holy and righteous, great and good, sovereign and supreme, loving, merciful, patient, faithful, and unchanging. The wise person understands that God is the Creator, Sustainer, Redeemer and Judge, and therefore, he chooses to walk humbly with Him. (Micah 6:8) A proud person is a fool. He will not and cannot walk with God, not knowing that his pride will lead to ultimate destruction.

Walking wisely also requires daily guidance and instruction from God. He promises to guide and instruct us, but we must be diligent to read and study Scripture: “My son, if you receive my words, and treasure my commands within you, so that you incline your ear to wisdom, and apply your heart to understanding; yes, if you cry out for discernment, and lift up your voice for understanding, if you seek her as silver, and search for her as for hidden treasures; then you will understand the fear of the LORD, and find the knowledge of God.” (Proverbs 2:1-5)

In conclusion, a person who walks wisely must walk with wise companions: “He who walks with wise men will be wise, but the companion of fools will be destroyed.” (Proverbs 13:20) Choose your friends carefully, and make sure you are closely associated with wise people. We generally think and act like our close friends. Friendships can make or break us. Therefore, only choose friends who desire to know God and walk with Him in faith and obedience. Seek to be with those who have humble and grateful hearts, people who share your love and desire for biblical wisdom. What a joy and privilege to walk with others on the same path. God bless you, dear reader, as you walk with Him daily.