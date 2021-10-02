ANDERSON: The joy of going to church

Second, there is the joy of giving God praise. Old Testament believers brought animal sacrifices as part of their worship. Thankfully we no longer do that because Christ gave Himself as the Lamb of God, the all-sufficient sacrifice that takes away the sin of the world. (John 1:29) But we still offer sacrifice to our God — it’s the sacrifice of praise: “Serve the LORD with gladness: come before his presence with singing” (Psalm 100:2). We have so much to be thankful for and so many reasons to praise Him. We praise God for who He is and thank Him for all He does. We are glad to go to church to focus our minds and hearts on God and His blessings and express our praise to the One who is worthy.