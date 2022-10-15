ANDERSON: Repent or perish

There were present at that season some who told him (Christ) of the Galileans, whose blood Pilate had mingled with their sacrifices. And Jesus answered and said to them, “Do you suppose that these Galileans were worse sinners than all other Galileans, because they suffered such things? I tell you, no; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.” — Luke 13:1-3

Some reported Pilate’s brutal slaughter of worshipers as they offered sacrifices to God. Christ used the news of this horrific event to ask the crowd if they thought this calamity came upon the victims because they were terrible sinners. At that time it was commonly believed that tragedies often befell people because of their evil deeds. Knowing their wrong thoughts, Jesus confronted them with the reality that unless they repented, they would also perish. Let us also consider this urgent call to repent or perish.

Repentance is a consistent and prominent message in Scripture. Old Testament prophets called people to repentance throughout the centuries. John the Baptist preached repentance (Matthew 3:1-2). Christ preached likewise: “Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matthew 4:17). The apostles also preached the necessity of repentance (Mark 6:12; Acts 2:38; 20:20-21). Indeed God calls upon all people everywhere to repent (Acts 17:30).

What does the Bible mean when it calls us to repent? Repentance is not regret or remorse. People may regret the consequences of sin and yet not be truly sorry for their sin. Repentance is not merely a resolution to do better. Real repentance is a change of mind that leads to a change of attitude and ultimately a change of conduct. In short, repentance is a radical change of heart and life. Samuel Rutherford (1600-1661) rightly said: “A repenting man is more angry at his own heart for sinning than he is at the devil for tempting him.” Genuine conversion to Christ involves repentance (turning from sin) and faith (turning to Christ). Repentance and faith are not identical, but they are inseparable.

Genuine repentance brings rich blessings. First, it brings a change of desire. The things a person once loved he now hates, and the things he once hated he now loves. Second, it brings a change of direction. The godly life he once detested, he now eagerly pursues. Finally, it brings a change of destiny. Instead of perishing forever in hell, a repentant soul will forever enjoy God’s glorious presence in heaven. May we earnestly heed Christ’s warning: “Unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.”