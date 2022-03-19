 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday Sermon

ANDERSON: Proclaiming the Gospel of Christ

“How I kept back nothing that was helpful, but proclaimed it to you, and taught you publicly and from house to house, testifying to Jews, and also to Greeks, repentance toward God and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Acts 20:20-21)

Stan Anderson | Saturday Sermon

The gospel of Jesus Christ is the message of God’s good news that Christ died for our sins, was buried, and rose again from the dead. It is the message by which sinners are saved (Romans 1:16). It is the message that God entrusted to the church to preach and teach to the world. It is the message that we must all receive, believe and obey if we are to have God’s forgiveness and his gift of eternal life (1 Corinthians 15:1-4). God promises to save all those who repent and believe in Christ, but he also promises to punish those who do not know him, and who do not obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ (2 Thessalonians 1:8).

The gospel is a most serious and glorious message. It is therefore a message that must be proclaimed accurately, consistently, aggressively, passionately and prayerfully to all people. The apostle Paul understood and felt the weight of this task. That’s why he remained faithful in his ministry as a gospel preacher and missionary, as described in Acts 20:20-21 (above). Paul describes how he proclaimed the gospel, where he proclaimed the gospel, and to whom he proclaimed the gospel. He also clarified the necessary response to the gospel: repentance toward God and faith toward the Lord Jesus Christ. Renowned theologian J. I. Packer (1926-2020) correctly identified four essential ingredients of the gospel message: 1) It is a message about God. It tells us who he is, his character, his standards, and what he requires of us; 2) It is a message about sin. We must first learn of our guilt and our need to get right with God or else face his righteous judgment; 3) It is a message about Christ. We must know he is the Son of God, the Lamb of God who died for our sins, the risen and glorified Lord; and 4) It is a message that calls for repentance and faith.

Repentance is a change of mind and heart about God and sin that leads to a change of conduct. Faith is a humble dependence upon Christ and a wholehearted commitment to him as Lord and Savior. Repentance and faith are both based on biblical truth. A person will not repent and believe unless they first know the gospel. A person must also understand and submit to the gospel. This is God’s gracious work of conviction and regeneration (new birth) in which he opens our eyes and awakens us to spiritual realities. John Newton captured this so well in the beloved hymn, Amazing Grace: “Twas grace that taught my heart to fear, and grace my fears relieved.” I pray that we will understand the gospel of Christ, believe it, obey it, and proclaim it to others while we have the opportunity.

Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies visit: www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.

