ANDERSON: Open our eyes, Lord

Because we live in a dark and confusing world, we need a reliable light. God has provided a bright light in the pages of Holy Scripture. But we also need our spiritual eyes opened to comprehend and apply what has been written and preserved. In short, we all desperately need biblical light and spiritual sight.
This topic has been much on my heart since a recent eye exam with Dr. Doug Weberling and the team of Highlands Optometry in Bristol, Virginia. How thankful I am for healthy eyes and good vision, and I’m sure that you are also grateful for eyes to see. Take a moment to consider that our eyesight is only one of many kinds of sight. There is hindsight, always 20/20 as we say, and foresight that serves us well. But even more valuable is insight that provides wisdom and skill for navigating life. How we need spiritual insight to understand and apply biblical truth to all areas of life.
Psalm 119 is a unique chapter in the Bible. It is the longest chapter with 176 total verses, two of which are found at the beginning of this sermon. This psalm has one unifying theme: the precious nature and value of Scripture itself. As you read through this monumental chapter you might think that the writer is a priest, prophet, or teacher, since he is so deeply committed to Scripture. However, there is no mention of any official ministry role. We can assume the writer was a common person who simply loved God and His written Word. In verse 18 (see above), the psalmist prays for God to open his spiritual eyes so he could comprehend the riches of Scripture. John MacArthur comments on this text: “Perhaps this is the supreme prayer that a student of Scripture could speak since it confesses the student’s inadequacy and the Divine Author’s sufficiency” (note on Psalm 119:18 in The MacArthur Study Bible).
We need the truth of God's Word, and we also need God to open our spiritual eyes to that truth much like Christ did on the day of His resurrection when He taught the disciples: "Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the Scriptures" (Luke 24:45). God wants us to read, study, and comprehend the Bible, so that we may be redeemed and our lives may be transformed. He has given us the Holy Scriptures, and He always hears the prayer from a sincere and humble heart: "Open my eyes, that I may understand the truth of your Word."
Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv.