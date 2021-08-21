ANDERSON: Open our eyes, Lord

Psalm 119:18, 105 “Open thou mine eyes, that I may behold wondrous things out of thy law. … Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” — Psalm 119:18, 105

Because we live in a dark and confusing world, we need a reliable light. God has provided a bright light in the pages of Holy Scripture. But we also need our spiritual eyes opened to comprehend and apply what has been written and preserved. In short, we all desperately need biblical light and spiritual sight.

This topic has been much on my heart since a recent eye exam with Dr. Doug Weberling and the team of Highlands Optometry in Bristol, Virginia. How thankful I am for healthy eyes and good vision, and I’m sure that you are also grateful for eyes to see. Take a moment to consider that our eyesight is only one of many kinds of sight. There is hindsight, always 20/20 as we say, and foresight that serves us well. But even more valuable is insight that provides wisdom and skill for navigating life. How we need spiritual insight to understand and apply biblical truth to all areas of life.