“Little children, keep yourselves from idols. Amen.” –1 John 5:21

The first and second commandments forbid the worship of all other gods or idols (Exodus 20:3-4). The first commandment prohibits any god or gods in addition to Yahweh, the one true God. The second commandment forbids making an idol in the form of a bird, land animal or sea creature. Idolatry has been around since the days of Abraham and is still prevalent in the world today, existing in many forms.

Idolatry is normally associated with gods made of wood, stone, or other material. Why is worship of such idols so widespread? May I suggest three reasons: 1) people desire a god they can see and touch; 2) people desire a god they can manage and use for their benefit; and 3) people want a god they can be comfortable with.

Idols may also take other forms. An idol may be another person, an object, an activity, money, education or anything that takes the place that rightfully belongs to God alone. Essentially an idol is anything we love, serve, honor, obey or worship in the place of God. Scripture says that covetousness (greed) is idolatry (Colossians 3:5). Ouch!

Another form of idolatry is making a physical image that misrepresents God. This occurred when the Jews became restless while waiting for Moses to return from Mt. Sinai (where he was receiving the Ten Commandments)! They made a golden calf not as another god, but as an image of their own God. It was a false representation of the one true God.

There is yet another form of idol-making whenever a person creates a god in his own mind that is different from the true God revealed in Scripture. It is much like a person who looks over the different foods in a cafeteria, takes what he likes and leaves the rest. Many people are quite satisfied to have a god who is loving, merciful, forgiving, and generous, but they reject the notion that God is holy, righteous, unchanging and sovereign. A little girl was busy with her crayons and her mother asked, “What are you drawing, honey?” “I’m drawing a picture of God” she replied. “Oh, dear” the mom said, “Nobody knows what God looks like.” She said, “They will when I get through.” A cute story to be sure, but that’s exactly what people are doing all the time. They have a picture in their mind of what God is like, but it’s often a faulty picture that dishonors the perfect character of God. It’s an idol.

A. W. Tozer famously said, “What comes to mind when we think of God is the most important thing about us.” Tozer is absolutely right. Our understanding of God determines how we live, pray, worship, and do everything else. Our concept of God should be informed and shaped by the Bible, God’s sufficient and accurate self-revelation. Don’t settle for any other god. Too much is at stake.