ANDERSON | Justified by faith

Romans 5:1 “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Romans 5:1)

How can sinners be right in the sight of God? This is the ultimate question. All of us are sinners and we must eventually stand before the righteous Judge of heaven and earth, therefore it is wise to consider and prepare for this judgment ahead of time. The Bible states, “It is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27) Death is sure and judgment is certain, so it makes good sense to give this some serious thought.

When we think about standing before God as our Judge, we must think clearly and soberly. Imagine what it will be like. The righteous God knows all the details of your life — your thoughts, words, actions and even your motives. There is no need for witnesses to testify in God’s court because he has full and accurate knowledge of all facts. How will you plead, innocent or guilty? All of us would have to plead guilty because “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) Some people assume that God will take into account the good things they have done and these will outweigh or cancel the sins they have committed. What a foolish idea. Would something like that ever happen in a human court of law? Could a man accused of a crime expect an earthly judge to acquit him on the basis of his good deeds? Certainly not.

Some people assume they have fully obeyed God’s moral law and therefore will be acquitted on the day of judgment. But Scripture is clear that no one, not even the most moral person, can be justified by perfect obedience to God’s moral law: “Therefore by the deeds of the law no flesh will be justified in His (God’s) sight, for by the law is the knowledge of sin.” (Romans 3:20) In other words, God’s moral law cannot justify us, but rather exposes our sin and guilt.

If you can’t be justified on the basis of your good deeds or your own morality, is there any hope? Yes there is. Jesus Christ, God’s Son, came to live a perfect life and then die on the cross for your sins. He became your substitute and endured the righteous judgment of God in your place. God promises to justify you when you place your faith (trust) in Jesus Christ. God will justify you on the basis of Christ’s righteousness, not your own. By his grace alone God credits to you the righteousness of Christ, forgives you of all sins, and delivers you from all guilt and condemnation. All this is God’s free gift to you through faith in Christ. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 8:1) Amen.

