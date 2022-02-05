 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Saturday Sermon

ANDERSON | Justified by faith

  • Updated
  • 0
Stan Anderson (Pastor) 2018.jpg

Stan Anderson | Saturday Sermon

How can sinners be right in the sight of God? This is the ultimate question. All of us are sinners and we must eventually stand before the righteous Judge of heaven and earth, therefore it is wise to consider and prepare for this judgment ahead of time. The Bible states, “It is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27) Death is sure and judgment is certain, so it makes good sense to give this some serious thought.

When we think about standing before God as our Judge, we must think clearly and soberly. Imagine what it will be like. The righteous God knows all the details of your life — your thoughts, words, actions and even your motives. There is no need for witnesses to testify in God’s court because he has full and accurate knowledge of all facts. How will you plead, innocent or guilty? All of us would have to plead guilty because “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) Some people assume that God will take into account the good things they have done and these will outweigh or cancel the sins they have committed. What a foolish idea. Would something like that ever happen in a human court of law? Could a man accused of a crime expect an earthly judge to acquit him on the basis of his good deeds? Certainly not.

People are also reading…

Some people assume they have fully obeyed God’s moral law and therefore will be acquitted on the day of judgment. But Scripture is clear that no one, not even the most moral person, can be justified by perfect obedience to God’s moral law: “Therefore by the deeds of the law no flesh will be justified in His (God’s) sight, for by the law is the knowledge of sin.” (Romans 3:20) In other words, God’s moral law cannot justify us, but rather exposes our sin and guilt.

If you can’t be justified on the basis of your good deeds or your own morality, is there any hope? Yes there is. Jesus Christ, God’s Son, came to live a perfect life and then die on the cross for your sins. He became your substitute and endured the righteous judgment of God in your place. God promises to justify you when you place your faith (trust) in Jesus Christ. God will justify you on the basis of Christ’s righteousness, not your own. By his grace alone God credits to you the righteousness of Christ, forgives you of all sins, and delivers you from all guilt and condemnation. All this is God’s free gift to you through faith in Christ. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 8:1) Amen.

For more sermons and Bible studies visit www.liberty-online.org/pastor. Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MATTINGLY | Elon Musk, The Babylon Bee and the teachings of Jesus

MATTINGLY | Elon Musk, The Babylon Bee and the teachings of Jesus

Why was the mastermind behind Tesla and SpaceX — a man worth $278 billion at the end of 2021 — talking to a Christian satire website? The answer: Musk has 69.7 million Twitter followers, and he frequently responds to them, even if it’s a U.S. senator questioning his taxes.

PLAYL | Looking for a place to move to in retirement — someday

PLAYL | Looking for a place to move to in retirement — someday

Sammie and I enjoy traveling to favorite vacation spots. One of our favorites is Williamsburg, Virginia. Several inquire when we plan to move there. Our stock answer is that we have no plans to move there for more than a week at a time, but our next move will be to heaven.

MURPHY | Anchors for life’s storms

MURPHY | Anchors for life’s storms

Awesome storms this year: Economic chaos, leadership crisis, terrorism, unexpected personal crises. In Acts 27, the Holy Spirit uses at least 4 anchors to help us navigate the storms of our living, since we will be tested.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The 10 'grossest' words in the English language

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts