ANDERSON | God is Great and Good

“Great is the LORD, and greatly to be praised; and his greatness is unsearchable.”

— Psalms 145:3

“O taste and see that the LORD is good: blessed is the man that trusts in him. “

— Psalms 34:8

“God is great; God is good; let us thank Him for our food.” Many of us learned this prayer in childhood, and then we taught it to our children. This simple prayer contains one of the most complete descriptions of God’s character. God’s greatness and goodness are not only key attributes of God, but they may be considered categories to which all of His attributes belong. To say that God is great and good is to confess the glorious nature of God Himself.

All of God’s attributes (character qualities) exist in perfect harmony and balance. He is equally great and good, majestic and merciful, holy and loving. We know all too well that people have strong qualities and weak qualities, but not God. We know that people may change from bad to good and good to bad, but not God. He is always great and always good all the time, and for that we are humbly grateful. Can you imagine if God were great and not good, or if He were good and not great?

How can we understand God’s greatness? J. I. Packer, in his classic work Knowing God, writes: “Today, stress is laid on the thought that God is personal, but this truth is so stated as to leave the impression that God is a person of the same sort as we are—weak, inadequate, ineffective, a little pathetic. But this is not the God of the Bible! Our personal life is a finite thing: it is limited in every direction, in space, in time, in knowledge, in power. But God is not so limited. He is eternal, infinite, and almighty. He has us in His hands; but we never have Him in ours. Like us, He is personal; but unlike us, He is great.”

We use the word “great” to describe everything from a meal to a ballgame to a worship service. But when used of God “great” means He is beyond our understanding, beyond all limits of time and space, beyond all limits of power, and beyond all limits of wisdom and knowledge. He is beyond all comparisons as stated in Scripture: “To whom then will you liken me, or shall I be equal? says the Holy One.” (Isaiah 40:25)

What can be said of God’s goodness? Well certainly much more than I can express now or ever. God is all good, perfectly good, and always good. In short, God’s goodness is His benevolence, moral excellence, kindness, and steadfast love. God is naturally good in contrast to all people. We must learn to be good and we try to be good, but not God. He is good without effort, and therefore all He does is good. We are wise to consider and admire His goodness, but best of all, we are blessed to experience it. “Oh that men would praise the LORD for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men.” (Psalms 107:8)