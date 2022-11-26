ANDERSON | Christ the Mediator

Stan Anderson — Saturday Sermon

For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.

—1 Timothy 2:5-6

Hark the herald angels sing, “Glory to the newborn King; peace on earth and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled!”

— From Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, by Charles Wesley

As we celebrate the season of Thanksgiving and enter the season of Christmas, we have reason to be grateful to God for providing Christ as our mediator. Thank you for reading this sermon and giving your attention to this profound truth: God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to be our mediator, the only one who can reconcile sinners to God.

We would do well to pause and consider the individual truths in our Scripture text: There is only one God (not many); there is only one mediator between sinful men and holy God; this mediator is the man Christ Jesus; this mediator gave himself a ransom for all; and the testimony (record) of this was provided in due time, that is at the proper time in God’s redemptive plan.

Let’s explore these truths a bit deeper. According to the text, there is only one God. This is a fundamental truth of Scripture. For example, God himself declares, “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else” (Isaiah 45:22), and Christ states, “This is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent” (John 17:3). The Bible also teaches that Christ is the only mediator between holy God and sinful man. He alone could intervene and reconcile sinners to God. Christ did this by coming to earth and dying on the cross as a ransom for sinners. He declared that his primary mission was “not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many” (Matthew 20:28). This describes the result of Christ’s sacrificial death for believers. His death was sufficient to satisfy God’s justice and provide redemption from sin’s penalty.

As God’s appointed mediator, Christ makes us right with God. Where there once was alienation, there is now reconciliation. Where there was once hostility, now there is harmony. Apart from Christ there is no hope for sinners to be reconciled to God, but by faith in Christ sinners are justified (declared right in God’s sight), have peace with God, have access to God’s grace, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God (Romans 5:1-2). We who trust in Christ have so much to be thankful for, so let’s live with an attitude of gratitude every day.