My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. — John 10:27-28

Scripture reveals some beautiful and meaningful images to describe the relationship of Jesus Christ and His followers. He is the vine and believers are the branches. He is the cornerstone and believers are living stones in His temple. He is the head and believers are His body. He is the bridegroom and believers are His bride. He is the shepherd and believers are His sheep. All of these images are rich indeed, but perhaps the relationship of shepherd and sheep is the most well-known and endearing image of all.

Christ is described in Scripture as the “good shepherd” who gave His life for the sheep. (John 10:11) This refers to His sacrificial death that provided atonement for sin. He is also the “great shepherd” of the sheep who was brought again from the dead (Hebrews 13:20), and the “chief shepherd” who will appear again to reward those who have faithfully cared for His flock. (1 Peter 5:2-4) These descriptions portray Christ’s deep love, personal care, and protective oversight for all believers. It is noteworthy that, after His resurrection, Christ restored and commissioned the Apostle Peter with these repeated words: “Feed my sheep” (John 21:15-17). This was to be Peter’s special assignment and highest privilege. Pastors and other spiritual leaders share the same privilege still today.

Now let’s turn our attention to Christ’s sheep. Who are they and how does Scripture describe them? First of all, His sheep are those who know Him and are known by Him, believe in Him, and obey Him. Those who do not know, believe, and follow Him are not His sheep. He made this clear. (See John 10:27-28, above.) Of course, now it is not possible to hear Christ’s audible voice, but we hear Him speak through Scripture. Though we are now unable to see Jesus in person, yet we can know Him through a personal faith relationship, and we can follow Him as we learn and obey His teachings in Scripture. Christ’s sheep, unlike all others, have eternal life and we will never perish. This is often referred to as “eternal security of the believer.” Sadly, there is no eternal life or security for the unbeliever, but only judgment and eternal punishment.

As a pastor, I have read the 23rd Psalm at many funeral services. It begins, “The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want,” then continues: “He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake,” and concludes with these words: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.” How comforting and reassuring are these words for Christ’s sheep, but only for His sheep. If you are not one of His sheep, don’t despair. Come to Christ in humble faith, turn from your sins, and obey what He says. Then you can know for sure that He is your shepherd. Amen.