ANDERSON | A way to pray

“Pray without ceasing. In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:17-18

Prayer is a necessity and a privilege, and I think most would say it is a challenge. We often need help in staying focused in prayer.

How often our minds tend to wander when we pray.

Sometimes prayer is reduced to a list of things we want God to do.

Let’s face it, when it comes to meaningful prayer, we can all use help. So let’s take a few minutes to think about a way to pray using the acronym “ACTS.”

First, there is Adoration. In prayer we should take time to acknowledge who God is. This is what Christ taught us in the Model Prayer: “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name.” We should praise God for his attributes and majesty.

We should praise him for revealing himself through the universe he created, through the Scriptures he inspired, and through the Christ he sent. What a privilege it is to know the one true God. O come let us adore him.

Next, there is Confession. To confess means to agree with God about our sins and to realize they are offensive to him.

We should be honest and humble in confessing our sinful actions, attitudes, thoughts, and words.

We should also confess sins of omission: failures to live as we should live.

Honest confession to God comes with a promise: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).

Next, there is Thanksgiving. We should be thankful for everything God has given.

The songwriter reminds us: “Count your blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.” We are to thank him whether our circumstances are good or bad, knowing that he has a loving purpose in all things. We couldn’t fully appreciate the sunshine without the rain.

Finally, there is Supplication. As you can see, this is related to the word “supply.” We should ask God to supply specific needs for others and ourselves.

These would include spiritual needs and physical needs. The Bible reminds us: “Casting all your care (anxiety) upon Him for

He cares (is concerned) for you” (1 Peter 5:7). I encourage you to use this simple guide as you pray in 2023.

Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee.