ANDERSON: A reason to give thanks

As children many of us were taught the simple prayer, “God is great; God is good; let us thank Him for our food.” Here we have God’s character revealed in perfect balance. He is both great and good, and we are blessed to know this. We shudder to think of a God who is all-powerful and not perfectly good, and we would have little confidence in a God who is benevolent but lacks the power to help us. We have a God who is both able and willing to provide for every need, and by faith we hold fast to His greatness and goodness.

Therefore we should thank God for His goodness, even when life is hard and troubles abound. Too often people are quick to complain and slow to give thanks. It doesn’t have to be this way. Instead we can focus on God’s goodness and, as the song says, “Count your blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.” By the way, as I was writing the first draft of this sermon my pen ran out of ink, and then God reminded me that His goodness never runs out. That’s something to be thankful for.

Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies visit: www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.