When I was 17 months old I had an accident, one of many, but this one was especially memorable. The consequences of that particular mishap stayed with me until I was 6 or 7 years old and constantly reminded me of what had happened.

I fell. I must have fallen many times, but this time I bit the tip of my tongue off and loosened my two front teeth. Baby teeth that had just come in. Dr. Strother sewed my tongue back on. Then a dentist, whose name I forgot a life time ago, tried to save my teeth. One of them was a total loss, though, so until my permanent teeth came in, I had a gap in my smile. I still have pictures of me with that smile that earned the nickname, "snaggle tooth."

You've probably heard the old Christmas song, “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth”. That song became my theme song…and my Christmas wish for a few years.

Do you remember what you wished for at Christmas, when you were a child? Some children waiver or make lists a mile long. Others are pretty specific. Many children wish for the latest electronic gadget or game, but some simply want something that may not even be tangible, something that's not even something.

With weather prognosticators predicting perhaps the worst December storm in years - single digit temps and the possibility of snow - travel for the holidays may be extremely difficult. Shannon, our daughter, tried to break the news to Katie Grace that being with her Tennessee grandparents might be a little "iffy" this year. Our 9-year-old, stinking cute granddaughter almost had a meltdown.

"Mom!", she sobbed, "all I really want for Christmas is to be with Nahnee and Papa."

Talk about melting. Our hearts melted when we heard her Christmas wish...and she was sincere, she really wanted to spend Christmas with us; sing in our church on Christmas Eve; open presents under our tree - even if there weren't many of them; eat Christmas dinner at our table - whatever the menu. She is so precious! I wish you could know her.

A day or two after we heard about K.G.'s all I want for Christmas wish, Shannon texted a picture of the little angel fast asleep on her bed in Wilmington. Her mom labled the picture: "...while visions of sugar plums danced in her head..." I immediately visualized a more appropriate caption: "I'll be at Nahnee and Papa's home for Christmas, if only in my dreams."

By the time your read these words, we'll know whether or not K.G. got the present she wished for. We will celebrate with some of our family a day or two after Christmas and enjoy each others presence more than any present. The true spirit of Christmas and the days following the celebration of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem should be more than exchanging stuff and should last all year long.

Sometimes, getting the “right” gift seems so important…whether it’s giving or receiving. But what is gift giving really all about at Christmas?

The fact that the Magi brought gifts to the Christ child may certainly be strong motivation for the exchanging of gifts at Christmas. Our family has tried, through the years, to establish a tradition of giving in “threes” as a reminder of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. But the real meaning of Christmas is best illustrated by the simple fact that God gave love, hope, grace and forgiveness by giving his son. We can’t begin to match that. What we can do is give, to whomever we give, in a spirit of generosity. And we can give our time, talents and worship to the one whose birth we celebrate. "

What will you give for Christmas? Will you keep on giving it?