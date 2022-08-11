Yarn songspinner Blake Christiana comes to the Down Home in Johnson City on Friday, Aug. 12

If You Go » Who: Blake Christiana » When: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $22 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: www.yarnmusic.net

Troubadour Blake Christiana normally spins yarns of songs as the leader of Yarn.

On occasion, Christiana steps out for a show on his own.

With Yarn parked back home in North Carolina, Christiana will embark on a solo trek. On Friday, August 12, he will set up shop on stage at the Down Home in Johnson City.

“It’s going to be a songwriter’s show for sure,” Christiana said by phone from on the road in North Carolina. “There will be two Yarn songs in the show. I write the music for Yarn, so it won’t be that different.”

As the leader of the widely beloved Yarn, Christiana normally plays to audiences accustomed to, and in love with, the band’s penchant for jam band-like material. They’re upbeat, lively, and typically feel-good in tone and content.

Solo, he said to expect something else.

“I did want to jump out of my comfort zone,” Christiana said. “It’ll be fun. Laugh, cry, and clap your hands. Expect a dose of everything. It’ll be about the songs and the arrangements. With Yarn, we keep the songs going, get people up and dancing.”

With a slate of new, ponderous and introspective songs to perform, he said he knows to expect to encounter reactions quite different than those he normally experiences.

Want exciting? Backed by a band that includes Joseph Recchio, Heather Hannah, Brian Dickel, and Bill Stevens, Christiana has big plans for the show.

“Yeah, we’re doing a live record at the Down Home,” he said. “It’s music the world hasn’t heard anywhere. I’ve been writing like crazy the past month and a half. I’m gonna give it a shot.”

No electrics. Christiana said he will present his newly-written music blanketed in acoustic form.

“There’s gonna be 20 songs,” he said. “There’ll be two sets at the show, a couple of one-hour sets. I’m curious to see the feedback. I’ve never seen a show like this, one with this much new material.”

If not outrightly autobiographical, to varying degrees, his new songs certainly borrow from the pages of his life. There are some dark topics.

“I lost a couple of friends last September and October,” Christiana said. “There’s some material about that. There’s some about the news and all of that. There’s a song called ‘Goodbye Solution.’ There’s a song called ‘Turn Off the News.’”

Anyone who knows Christiana’s largely optimistic work with Yarn should know that he won’t neglect to shine bright lights in his new music. In music as in the passage of night to day, light punctuates dark.

“Yeah, there’s some light topics, too,” he said. “One is about a playboy who wanders around. It has a Van Morrison, Jackie Wilson kind of vibe.”

Healthy levels of contemplation inhabit Christiana’s new tunes. They’re thoughtful. As with most songs written well, his stories just may apply to your story, too.

“There’s a few in there that are fun, but for the most part it’s me thinking,” he said. “There’s a song called ‘Play Free Bird.’ That’s for my wife’s father. It’s kind of a sweet song. There’s a lot of stuff like that.”

To some extent, there’s a why not? vibe to Christiana’s new numbers and solo show.

“I booked this show not knowing exactly what I was going to do,” Christiana said. “I listened to George Carlin and other comedians. Well, they would always come up with something new.”

Idea hatched, Christiana began to create new songs with breakneck speed.

“I thought,” Christiana said, “why can’t I do something like that?”