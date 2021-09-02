Wytheville’s Big Walker Lookout celebrates 75 years with authors, music, crafters, food and its signature tower

As the summer winds down into the crispness of autumn, Big Walker Lookout brims with business on the Wythe-Bland county line.
“We have authors and music Saturdays and Sundays,” said Heather Kime, the general manager of Big Walker Lookout.
“We start in May and go through the end of October,” Kime said. “And we do Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.”
Big Walker Lookout sits about 70 miles from Bristol.
The attraction’s 100-foot-high lookout tower opened in 1947 and has remained a family-owned business ever since.
“We’re celebrating 75 years in business this year,” said owner Ron Kime, Heather’s 80-year-old father.
Heather Kime explained, “We are beginning our 75th year in business this year. We will be in business for 75 years next year. We’re just celebrating for two whole years.”
Big Walker Lookout is holding its official anniversary celebration on Oct. 16-17 with music all day.
“There will be a band in the morning and a band in the afternoon,” Heather Kime said. “And we’ll be making apple butter on Oct. 16.”
For Labor Day weekend, Big Walker Lookout features Mike Gray singing gospel on Saturday (2-4 p.m.); Way of Life Ministries on Sunday (2-4 p.m.); and Edith Shumate (2-4 p.m.).
On the same weekend, the attraction is also featuring author Tom Fugate of Hiltons, Virginia, on Saturday (noon-4 p.m.); and author Linda Hoagland of Tazewell, Virginia, on Sunday and Monday (10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.).
The site also features crafters each day from noon to 4 p.m., with Paul Lambert offering handmade furniture on Saturday, Josey’s Crafts on Sunday and Hoagland returning on Monday to offer her angel afghans.
Beyond Labor Day weekend, Big Walker Lookout is hosting a power challenge stair climb fundraiser on Sept. 11 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) to determine “how fast you can get up and down the tower,” Ron Kime said.
Heather Kime said the stair climb is to honor how fast rescue workers climbed the Twin Towers of New York City to save lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Next, on Sept. 12, you can hear Valley Grass performing gospel bluegrass (2-4 p.m.) and meet Hoagland that same afternoon (noon-4 p.m.), signing copies of her mystery novels.
“If you come to Big Walker Lookout, you can wear your mask if you want to, or if you don’t want to, you don’t have to,” Ron Kime said. “You’re right on top of a mountain with that fresh, mountain air.”
