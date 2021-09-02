Woody Woodowrth & The Piners bring their musical chops to BR&RR in downtown Bristol on Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Virginia’s rich music history stretches from Poor Valley’s Carter Family to Meherrin’s Roy Clark to Newport News’ Ella Fitzgerald. Legends, all.
But there was a time when they were like Richmond’s Woody Woodworth, trying to make a name for themselves.
Woodworth’s about to take a bold step. He and his band, The Piners, will make their Bristol debut during the 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Lend an ear on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the 7th Street Stage in downtown Bristol.
“I’m really excited,” said Woodworth. “This is my first opportunity at a major festival.”
Their break in Bristol came one day via an unexpected call. An official with Rhythm & Roots called Woodworth and invited him to appear during this year’s festival.
“I was blown away by the opportunity,” Woodworth, 37, said. “I’m an independent artist in Richmond. I don’t have backing from a big record label.”
No matter. Rhythm & Roots long ago established a reputation for providing opportunities to deserving artists whose music largely derives from their own creation. Originality is key.
“That’s me,” Woodworth said. “I’m trying to do my own music, to be an original.”
An emotive singer and expressive writer, Woodworth’s music labels as neither particularly country nor quite rock ’n’ roll, though it possesses elements of each. And more. It’s Woody Woodworth music, a little of this and a little of that with a whole lot of love attached.
“The plan is for an album to come out next year,” he said. “We’ve done 20 songs. We’re going to put them into two albums. We started recording them in 2019. We did five songs before the pandemic hit. We recorded them live.”
Woodworth’s new records follow a two-song, seven-inch vinyl record from 2019, “Cherokee Maggie” and “Long Way Down.” They came in the aftermath of his debut album, “Virginia,” which he recorded at Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia.
His latest music, which includes a tribute to Waylon Jennings and a cover of “In the Pines,” was recorded in Richmond.
“I wrote a song about Waylon called ‘It’s Hard to Be an Outlaw,” Woodworth said. “I’m going to play it in Bristol. It’s an homage to Waylon and what he thought of being called an outlaw. With ‘In the Pines,’ it’s mostly standup bass, fiddle, guitar and my voice.”
Particularly highlighted in his sparse yet chill-bump-inducing “In the Pines,” Woodworth said he cherishes Appalachia and its music. When he taps into that which came from Virginia’s southwestern region, he does so with reverence.
“My music is rooted in my love of Appalachian folk music, country and bluegrass,” Woodworth said. “I grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry, Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton.”
As excited as Wagoner’s rhinestone suits were bright, Woodworth said he plans to arrive in Bristol early. He wants to walk in the footsteps of A.P. Carter, stand where Jimmie Rodgers stood, bask in the glow of the same Bristol sign that they witnessed back in 1927.
“I believe in the roots of the type of music I do,” he said. “We’re chasing that sound.”
Brand him humble, one lanky music-making fellow by the name of Woody Woodworth.
“We’re just a little ole band from Richmond, Virginia,” said Woodworth, “trying to make a dent.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.