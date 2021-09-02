Woody Woodowrth & The Piners bring their musical chops to BR&RR in downtown Bristol on Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

“I wrote a song about Waylon called ‘It’s Hard to Be an Outlaw,” Woodworth said. “I’m going to play it in Bristol. It’s an homage to Waylon and what he thought of being called an outlaw. With ‘In the Pines,’ it’s mostly standup bass, fiddle, guitar and my voice.”

Particularly highlighted in his sparse yet chill-bump-inducing “In the Pines,” Woodworth said he cherishes Appalachia and its music. When he taps into that which came from Virginia’s southwestern region, he does so with reverence.

“My music is rooted in my love of Appalachian folk music, country and bluegrass,” Woodworth said. “I grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry, Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton.”

As excited as Wagoner’s rhinestone suits were bright, Woodworth said he plans to arrive in Bristol early. He wants to walk in the footsteps of A.P. Carter, stand where Jimmie Rodgers stood, bask in the glow of the same Bristol sign that they witnessed back in 1927.

“I believe in the roots of the type of music I do,” he said. “We’re chasing that sound.”

Brand him humble, one lanky music-making fellow by the name of Woody Woodworth.

“We’re just a little ole band from Richmond, Virginia,” said Woodworth, “trying to make a dent.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.