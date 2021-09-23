Trio of Benny Wilson, Justin Mychals and Quentin Horton take the stage at Kingsport Moose Lodge on Friday

Some folks shied away. Many prayed for better days.
But when the pandemic took hold last year, local musicians Justin Mychals, Benny Wilson and Quentin Horton wrote songs.
“I wrote about 80 songs,” said Wilson.
Hear some of those when the trio helms Just Another Night. The show is set to stage on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Kingsport Moose Lodge in Kingsport, and just $10 buys admission into a show that’s rife with revelatory songs and stories from original perspectives.
“We are three individual singers and songwriters,” said Mychals, a native of Kingsport. “We co-write together sometimes. Just Another Night is us going out and doing our own material.”
Recall VH1’s television program of yore, “Behind the Music.” The cable television show featured such musicians as The Black Crowes and Fleetwood Mac in a format that examined the songs that made them famous.
Just Another Night borrows a bit from “Behind the Music.”
“You can’t shut us up,” Mychals said. “We tell the stories of the songs. We banter with the audience. Plus, we’ll accompany one another on the songs.”
Last week, Wilson gathered with Horton in downtown Bristol. In the midst of recording an album of duets in Matt Smile’s recording studio, Audioasis, the duo highlighted a quartet of songs, including a bluesy “God Bless America” that just may debut during Just Another Night.
“‘God Bless America,’” said Horton, “has got a 1920s speakeasy feeling.”
The song features Billy Crawford on guitar and Mary Munsey on saxophone.
“The pandemic led to a lot of these songs,” Wilson said. “It got to the point where we were writing about what was going on. ‘God Bless America’ came out of that.”
Mychals and Wilson co-wrote about two dozen songs during the past year or so. At least one of those, an impactful ballad based on an Appalachian photograph of an embattled man from the early 20th century titled “Written in Stone,” will make its debut tomorrow night.
“We recorded it last week,” Mychals said. “The look in the man’s face in the image is very forlorn. He’s wearing a fedora. His look says, ‘I’m stuck, and there’s not a thing I can do about it.’”
Mychals followed up his latest album, “Lilac,” by writing songs during the past year based in large part on various aspects of Appalachia. Recent odes include “Die with an Empty Gun” and “Hallelujah Hill,” which he wrote with Wilson. Videos, filmed as mini-movies, accompanied the release of the epics.
“‘The video for ‘Hallelujah Hill’ featured Benny as a preacher,” Mychals said.
The song and video tell the tale of a young girl attacked in an idyllic small town circa 1920.
“Hallelujah Hill, that’s where people went with their problems, and to pray every day,” Mychals said. “I said to Benny when we were writing the song, ‘What if a girl was attacked by a person in town?’ Well, they dealt with the attacker on Hallelujah Hill. We’ll do that song on Friday.”
Mychals writes indefatigable songs. Like vintage Levis, his songs, including an autobiographical “Miners and Shiners,” hold up under pinpoint scrutiny and wear exceedingly well.
“They say something about what I want to leave behind,” Mychals said.
Wilson and Horton pen tunes crafted as if from leather. Tooled well, recently penned songs including “Walkin’ Each Other Home” bear messages worthy of contemplation. They age well.
But are they country? Sometimes. Rockers? On occasion. Folk singers and songwriters? Pretty much.
“I go down the Appalachian Mountain soul path,” Mychals said. “We’re serious about it, which you can hear on songs like ‘Written in Stone.’ They say something about my heritage.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.