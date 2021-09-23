Trio of Benny Wilson, Justin Mychals and Quentin Horton take the stage at Kingsport Moose Lodge on Friday

Recall VH1’s television program of yore, “Behind the Music.” The cable television show featured such musicians as The Black Crowes and Fleetwood Mac in a format that examined the songs that made them famous.

Just Another Night borrows a bit from “Behind the Music.”

“You can’t shut us up,” Mychals said. “We tell the stories of the songs. We banter with the audience. Plus, we’ll accompany one another on the songs.”

Last week, Wilson gathered with Horton in downtown Bristol. In the midst of recording an album of duets in Matt Smile’s recording studio, Audioasis, the duo highlighted a quartet of songs, including a bluesy “God Bless America” that just may debut during Just Another Night.

“‘God Bless America,’” said Horton, “has got a 1920s speakeasy feeling.”

The song features Billy Crawford on guitar and Mary Munsey on saxophone.

“The pandemic led to a lot of these songs,” Wilson said. “It got to the point where we were writing about what was going on. ‘God Bless America’ came out of that.”