Theatre Bristol and its Youth Service Board present a modern take on the Bard of Avon’s comedy, ‘Twelfth Night’

If You Go » What: Theatre Bristol presents William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” » When: Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2:30 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace, 506 State St., Bristol, Tennessee » Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors and students » Info: 423-212-3625 » Web, audio and video: www.theatrebristol.org

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Teeming vines of young actors threaded throughout Theatre Bristol on Monday evening.

A full-dress rehearsal was afoot.

Tragedy unfolds into farcical comedy in William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Presented by Theatre Bristol and its Youth Service Board, the timeworn play stages in Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, from Friday, Feb. 11, through Monday, Feb. 14.

“I’m really proud of them,” Samantha Gray, producer, said of the play’s participants. “A lot of them have jobs. They have school. They’re not getting a grade. They’re not getting paid. But they work really hard.”

Mason White co-stars as the illustrious Duke Orsino. Faith Vance plays his eventual love interest Viola. Riley Lowe as Lady Olivia completes the rather, um, unconventional love triangle.

Camille Gray directs.

“It’s a fun show,” said Camille Gray. “It’s a prose-heavy show, so it’s easier to understand.”

Shakespeare wrote “Twelfth Night” in 1601. English of the era does not exactly translate well to 21st-century readers unaccustomed to such vocabulary. To make Shakespeare palatable for today’s readers and audiences often means zeroing in on his oft-extraordinary characters. In skilled hands, they tend to translate well.

“The characters in ‘Twelfth Night’ are hilarious and entertaining,” Camille Gray said. “The actors have embraced these characters and have fun with them. It’s very farcical.”

Consider the characters of Lady Tabby Belch and Lady Alice Aguecheek. Played respectively by Enelisa Sutton and Whitney Brooks, they contribute mightily to the play’s more uproariously funny aspects.

“I love being the villain,” said Sutton of her Lady Tabby character. “It’s fun!”

Sutton, a 17-year-old senior at Tennessee High School, spoke during intermission of Monday’s dress rehearsal. Brooks, a 17-year-old senior at Virginia High School, expressed an equal amount of enthusiasm for her character in “Twelfth Night.”

“I love my part of Lady Alice because it’s fun to play the stupid one,” said Brooks. “Theater has helped me grow as a person. Like, I used to be shy.”

There’s nothing shy about Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” As interpreted by Theatre Bristol, scenes move rapidly amid bright staging and pinpoint acting.

Musical interludes, accompanied by beat-driven lighting, provide superb entertainment beyond anything Shakespeare could have imagined. Anticipate such romantic and mood-establishing music as Nat King Cole’s lush “L-O-V-E,” Frank Sinatra’s love eternal “You Make Me Feel So Young” and Abba’s uber-danceable “Waterloo” among the vibrant mix of music.

Director Camille Gray sat three rows deep in Theatre Bristol’s seats during Monday’s rehearsals. She took notes, made occasional remarks to actors, laughed often and tapped along to the music.

“My job as the director is to find the problems — but I will crack up,” she said. “They’ve got great chemistry. These kids have a strong dynamic, which can play well into their characters.”

As to the story, it’s set on the Twelfth Night of Christmas. Yes, there’s tragedy, briefly. Quite apparent, humor and romance prevail amid a general assemblage of warmth and good cheer.

“After 400 years,” Camille Gray said, “people still enjoy it.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.