The Wizards of Winter: Heavy metal meets classical for a dramatic take on Christmas at The Cameo Theater on Dec. 3

“We had a great time at the Paramount right before COVID hit,” Kelly said. “Out of the 12 years we’ve done this, that show ranks in the top three audiences we’ve had.”

Then as now, Kelly parlays a wildly popular concept of story and music.

Years ago, Trans-Siberian founder Paul O’Neill’s idea to blend heavy metal and classical with Christmas proved revolutionary. Live shows featured bombastic presentations of dazzling lights and music to match. No one was doing it quite that way. It worked for TSO, and it works for Wizards of Winter.

“The Christmas music is timeless,” Kelly said. “If you look at the classical musicians of the 1500s and 1600s, it’s the same kind of musicianship required of prog rock musicians. It’s what you see reflected in prog rock musicians today.”

Listen close. At times Wizards of Winter sound like heavy metal titan Ronnie James Dio with Christmas attached. They’re heavy, man. Other times, they’d fit in alongside The Three Tenors, shades of opera intact.

Yet like a new blanket of snow, Wizards of Winter sound reborn each December. They’re a Christmas band with Christmas songs with Christmas hope and cheer.

“I think the world needed something fresh,” Kelly said. “When you write a new metal song or pop song, in a couple of months, it may be gone and forgotten. With Christmas songs, they tend to last.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.