The Stray Cats co-founder Lee Rocker struts into Bristol’s The Cameo Theater on Friday

Rockabilly was born but did not die with such early rock ’n’ rollers as Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.
Long past its initial heyday, rockabilly revived during the early 1980s on the backs of The Stray Cats.
From the cover of Rolling Stone magazine to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, comes Lee Rocker. With Brian Setzer and Slim Jim Phantom, doghouse bass guitarist Rocker co-founded The Stray Cats. Spy hep cat Rocker in Bristol on Friday, Sept. 24.
“The Stray Cats is where I started, started the band in my dad’s garage with Brian and Jim,” said Rocker, by phone from his home in Laguna Beach, California. “Rockabilly, it’s music with roots. It’s music that’s about having a great time.”
Rocker’s made music and toured the world ever since. He knew Beatles George Harrison and Ringo Starr and recorded with Elvis Presley’s original guitar player, Scotty Moore.
“I toured with Carl Perkins, one of the architects of rock ’n’ roll,” Rocker said. “The Stray Cats, I was 16, 17 when we started. I’ve been busy since then.”
Americans learned of The Stray Cats in the late summer of 1982. Thirty-nine years ago this week, “Rock This Town” debuted on radio stations across the country. Faster than an Eddie Cochran guitar lick, they were new sensations on the American hit parade.
“It was pretty amazing,” Rocker said. “We went to England first. In ’82, we returned to America, got a record deal (with EMI America), put it out, and everything changed.”
Bear in mind, The Stray Cats strutted onto the American music scene during a pop music era of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Prince and hair metal. Rockabilly seemed a relic, at least for bands not named The Stray Cats.
Courtesy “Rock This Town” and its follow-up, “Stray Cat Strut,” The Stray Cats became 1982’s most unlikely rock stars.
“It felt like we were shot out of a canon,” Rocker said. “Our record (“Built for Speed”) came out and shot up the Billboard chart. We sat at No. 2 for 15 weeks, right behind Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller.’”
By then The Stray Cats had already opened shows for the Rolling Stones during the latter’s 1981 tour of North America. Road stints with such acts as ZZ Top, Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan prefaced the band’s late 1980s breakup.
In 1985, Stray Cats Rocker and Phantom formed a new trio with guitarist Earl Slick. Branded as Phantom, Rocker & Slick, they featured a tempered take on rockabilly.
“That band,” Rocker said, “we did two records in the middle 1980s. Earl Slick had played guitar with David Bowie. Good band.”
Rocker sang lead in Phantom, Rocker & Slick. By the mid-1990s, he struck out alone and sang lead on the first of 15 solo albums. His latest release, “Gather Round,” dawned early this year.
“I honestly feel that my most recent record is the strongest thing I’ve done in years,” Rocker said, “if not my best ever. It’s got some rockabilly, some Americana, it’s a roots album.”
Rocker wrote and recorded the album during last year’s onset of the pandemic. He and his wife hit the road, took in the sights of America. Throughout their ride, Rocker took notes and wrote and performed songs including a cover of Disney’s “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat” and “Graceland Auctions.”
“It’s a little bit of a snapshot of my year,” Rocker said.
Now, as when he was young, Rocker plays happy music, which the world knows as rockabilly. It’s whittled spare and played fast, loud and raw. Rocker leads the beat on his bass, a showman of the stage and song who wished upon a star and found his.
“It’s been a great journey,” Rocker said. “The band I’ve got right now is unbelievable. I’ve got to say that this is the tightest, sharpest band I’ve ever had.”
