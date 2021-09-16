The Stray Cats co-founder Lee Rocker struts into Bristol’s The Cameo Theater on Friday

“I toured with Carl Perkins, one of the architects of rock ’n’ roll,” Rocker said. “The Stray Cats, I was 16, 17 when we started. I’ve been busy since then.”

Americans learned of The Stray Cats in the late summer of 1982. Thirty-nine years ago this week, “Rock This Town” debuted on radio stations across the country. Faster than an Eddie Cochran guitar lick, they were new sensations on the American hit parade.

“It was pretty amazing,” Rocker said. “We went to England first. In ’82, we returned to America, got a record deal (with EMI America), put it out, and everything changed.”

Bear in mind, The Stray Cats strutted onto the American music scene during a pop music era of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Prince and hair metal. Rockabilly seemed a relic, at least for bands not named The Stray Cats.

Courtesy “Rock This Town” and its follow-up, “Stray Cat Strut,” The Stray Cats became 1982’s most unlikely rock stars.

“It felt like we were shot out of a canon,” Rocker said. “Our record (“Built for Speed”) came out and shot up the Billboard chart. We sat at No. 2 for 15 weeks, right behind Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller.’”