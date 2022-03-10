The Mavericks headline Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show tonight at 7 at the Paramount

If You Go » What: Radio Bristol presents Farm and Fun Time » Who: The Mavericks, Dallas Wayne with Redd Volkaert, and Bill and the Belles » When: Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $35-$82 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.themavericksband.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Raul Malo grabbed a white towel and wiped sweat from his dampened brow. Seated backstage at the Paramount moments after he led The Mavericks through a whirlwind performance, he laid the towel aside. He took a swig of cold beer, leaned forward and grinned.

“I want to come back,” said Malo. “I would like to come back to Bristol and the Paramount every year. I mean that.”

Nearly three years later, Malo comes back to Bristol and the Paramount Center for the Arts on Thursday, March 10. That’s tonight. Malo’s Mavericks headline Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time.

“I’m so jazzed and pumped up to come back to Bristol,” said Eddie Perez, 54, longtime lead guitarist in The Mavericks. “Knowing about country music history for a long while, I have an affinity for that hallowed place.”

Honky-tonker Dallas Wayne with Redd Volkaert will precede The Mavericks tonight. Formerly based near Austin, Texas, Wayne now lives in Bristol, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will be his first in his newly adopted hometown.

“I’ve always loved the musical history of Bristol,” Dallas Wayne said last Friday from his home in Bristol while seated in the studio, where he broadcasts for SiriusXM channel Willie’s Roadhouse. “This show will mean a lot to me.

Listen for Wayne to sample from his forthcoming album, “Coldwater, Tennessee,” which will be released on April 22.

Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles serve as Farm and Fun Time’s host band.

“To have Grammy Award winners The Mavericks on the show, it’s an honor to have them back in Bristol,” said Kris Truelsen, Farm and Fun Time emcee and leader of Bill and the Belles. “They are just electric.”

Be mindful. PBS tapes Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time’s monthly shows for television broadcast. For now, syndication includes PBS stations in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. However, desire is high to spread syndication nationwide.

“To have a band of this caliber on Farm and Fun Time,” Truelsen said, “you can’t ask for a better band to spread the footprint of Farm and Fun Time.”

Nominated eight times, The Mavericks won their Grammy in 1995 for “Here Comes the Rain.” Miami native Cuban-American Raul Malo leads The Mavericks. Established in 1989, the Latin-flavored country band based in Florida quickly became the talk of Nashville as word about the band spread.

“Nashville came to us,” Paul Deakin, longtime Mavericks drummer said in 2013. “First Warner Bros. and then MCA. We had two deals offered.”

MCA signed and quickly witnessed stardom from The Mavericks. They won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Vocal Group in 1994 and ’95, a Grammy and the Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year in 1995 and 96.

By the time Perez joined in 2003, The Mavericks’ sound expanded to include wider scopes of Latin, jazz, pop and rock ’n’ roll. Their 11 albums to date include a Christmas album and 2020’s “En Espanol,” which landed them atop Billboard’s Latin Albums chart.

Blended history intact, the myriad Mavericks define as melting pot music.

“It’s all of it,” Perez said on Tuesday morning. “The Mavericks, we make joyous music. We don’t try to have a Mavericks sound. We just go in, and what happens happens.”

Lead singer Raul Malo drives The Mavericks’ sound. His voice echoes Roy Orbison while branding specific avenues of distinction all his own. When Malo sings, he’s a hoss.

“He’s the spearhead of the whole thing,” Perez said. “Raul’s our Tom Brady.”

Dynamos onstage, The Mavericks turn live shows into a carnival-like atmosphere. Guitar-toting tilt-a-whirls, they’re feasts for the eyes as well as the ears.

“That rings absolutely true,” Perez said. “You know that moment when you get on a ride and they pull the bar down? That’s exactly what it feels like onstage with The Mavericks. I love that carnival-like atmosphere.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.