The Frontmen of Country: Trio of lead singers Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart play The Cameo Theater on Saturday

“We love singing these songs together,” Rushlow said. “Nothing is forced. It’s natural. It’s one of the things I love about this group. We’re blessed that our music matters to people.”

Plans call for The Frontmen of Country to record new music. A new song, “If It Wasn’t for the Radio,” appears to be the first of more to come for the gold-spawning trio.

“We’re going to go in the studio in the next few weeks, and we’ll record until we feel the need to stop,” Rushlow said. “We’ll record six, seven songs, and then see what happens after that. The Frontmen came here to stay.”

But first there’s Bristol. Most concerts feature at least a modicum of filler, songs that few if any member of an audience has heard. Not this one. More than 30 No. 1 songs together, they’ve more songs in their knapsack than a junkyard dog has fleas.

Better still, The Frontmen of Country sound like home. Heart pervades their songs, love rises to the forefront, and an aching sense of home overtakes and catapults them onto the stage.

“When we’re done with the show, I feel like we’ve made friends with the audience,” Rushlow said. “We walk away as if we’ve been in their living rooms.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.