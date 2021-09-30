The Frontmen of Country: Trio of lead singers Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart play The Cameo Theater on Saturday

Veteran lead singers Larry Stewart, Richie McDonald and Tim Rushlow built hit-making careers as leaders of groups in the country field.
Stewart fronted Restless Heart. McDonald led Lonestar. Rushlow helmed Little Texas.
Together, they comprise The Frontmen of Country. The trio makes their Bristol debut on Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Cameo Theater. Excellent tickets remain to experience three of the tightest vocalists of the past 30 years.
“It is powerful,” said Rushlow, by phone while en route from Chattanooga to Nashville. “The show is full of hits. For us, it’s a really great night.”
By chance, The Frontmen of Country formed about a decade ago.
“I was doing shows overseas for the USO, doing shows for servicemen and women,” Rushlow said. “I mentioned it to Larry and Richie.”
Soon, the trio began performing in such far-reaching outposts as Afghanistan and Bahrain.
“We did it for seven, eight years,” Rushlow said, “and had a blast.”
Afterward, they realized that the show would work in America, too. So gradually, they worked on the songs, honed their harmonies and built a program that’s now on its way to Bristol.
“We realized that Little Texas, Lonestar and Restless Heart were like a soundtrack to people’s lives,” Rushlow said. “If you’re a ’90s country fan, for the price of one band, you get all three of us. We’ve got a bunch of hits, tell stories and sing.”
Paragons of vocal purity, Rushlow, McDonald and Stewart spawned dozens of hits constructed on tight harmonies.
For Rushlow and Little Texas, black gold included 1993’s “God Blessed Texas.” McDonald and Lonestar struck chart-topping lode with titles including 1999’s “Amazed.” Stewart and Restless Heart galloped to the top astride 1987’s “Wheels,” which Bristol’s Dave Loggins wrote.
“These songs age well,” Rushlow said. “Richie, Larry and I, we’re in our prime. People say we sound better now than when we were on the radio.”
As The Frontmen of Country, they capitalize on that which made them household names. In other words, they sing their hits.
“We love singing these songs together,” Rushlow said. “Nothing is forced. It’s natural. It’s one of the things I love about this group. We’re blessed that our music matters to people.”
Plans call for The Frontmen of Country to record new music. A new song, “If It Wasn’t for the Radio,” appears to be the first of more to come for the gold-spawning trio.
“We’re going to go in the studio in the next few weeks, and we’ll record until we feel the need to stop,” Rushlow said. “We’ll record six, seven songs, and then see what happens after that. The Frontmen came here to stay.”
But first there’s Bristol. Most concerts feature at least a modicum of filler, songs that few if any member of an audience has heard. Not this one. More than 30 No. 1 songs together, they’ve more songs in their knapsack than a junkyard dog has fleas.
Better still, The Frontmen of Country sound like home. Heart pervades their songs, love rises to the forefront, and an aching sense of home overtakes and catapults them onto the stage.
“When we’re done with the show, I feel like we’ve made friends with the audience,” Rushlow said. “We walk away as if we’ve been in their living rooms.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.