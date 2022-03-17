The Brother Boys kick off their new album ‘More Mule’ at the Down Home on March 26

If You Go » Who: The Brother Boys » When: Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $20 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/Brother-Boys-192746472946

Often were the days of warmth last summer when Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf met in the wide open of Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park to play music.

Only thing, the pair — who perform and record as The Brother Boys — were not commiserating to simply play music. Pleasurable, yes. But purposeful, without question.

“More Mule,” the new album from The Brother Boys, resulted. Snodderly and Wolf mark its forthcoming release on Saturday, March 26, at the Down Home in Johnson City.

“This one is just pure excitement and joy,” Snodderly said of the album.

“More Mule” kicks like a critter with something to say.

Recorded live last fall at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, the album bears a bandstand feel. But first came their meetings of music. While the pandemic raged, Snodderly and Wolf met in Cumberland Square Park last summer to work on songs.

“I live in Abingdon. Ed lives in Johnson City,” Wolf said. “Cumberland Park is about halfway in between.”

Snodderly brought his guitar. Each enlisted his voice. During numerous visits to the park, they would find a bench, have a seat and test material.

“Cumberland Park was a great place to put it together and find out what we came up with,” Wolf said. “How did it sound, going across the trees? How did it sound to people?”

Passersby often stopped for a listen. Some commented. Others simply nodded along to the oft-jaunty melodies.

“We stayed focused,” Snodderly said. “We were in our own world, trying to figure out what would work, what harmony would work. We tried a Tony Bennett song. We tried a Steve Young song. But they didn’t make it.”

Four Snodderly originals, including “I Can’t Tell You Anymore (What I Need)” and “I Just Want to Drink in Here,” made the cut. In all, 13 songs comprise “More Mule.”

Country fans will recognize their swinging run through Ray Price’s “I’ll Be There (If You Ever Want Me).” Ditto their dandy-fine infectious turn with Price’s “Crazy Arms.”

“We honky-tonk ‘Crazy Arms,’” Wolf said. “I’ve listened to this record more than I’ve listened to any of our other records.”

Past Brother Boys albums include 1995’s “Presley’s Grocery,” as well as 1992’s “Plow” and their eponymous 1988 debut. Copies of “More Mule,” due for release this spring, will be available for purchase at the duo’s Down Home show.

As with their freshened stroll through Stonewall Jackson’s “Why I’m Walking,” Brother Boys recordings past and present bear pristine vocal harmonies. Akin to Charlie and Ira Louvin, Snodderly and Wolf’s voices blend like those of brothers who adore what they do.

“We like to sing together,” Wolf said. “The delight of it, to me, is knowing that Ed is there. We’ve gotten used to each other’s way of singing.”

In addition to Snodderly and Wolf, the album’s musicians include Lisa Pattison on fiddle, Gary J. Smith and Brandon Story on bass, John Gardner and Phil Leonard on percussion and Roger Rasnake on guitar and mandolin. In addition to vocals, Snodderly played guitar on the album.

So roll up the rugs. Or snag an easy chair. The Brother Boys’ “More Mule” provides welcome respite during hardscrabble and haggard times. It’s music to smile to, blessed music to help while away the troubles of the day.

“You can dance to it or just sit there with a big fat joint and listen to it,” Snodderly said.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.