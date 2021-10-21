The Blind Boys of Alabama return to the Paramount Center for the Arts on Oct. 23

Through the years, the Blind Boys of Alabama have collaborated with such secular musicians as pop’s Prince and country’s Hank Williams Jr. Despite numerous attempts to persuade them to record secular material, they’ve remained firmly in the realm of gospel music.

“It’s everything,” McKinnie said. “Gospel music is a part of us. It’s not about being uber religious. It’s about knowing that God is real. Like, we wrote a song called ‘Somebody Is Watching Over Me.’ He’s always been there for us.”

Stylistically, the Blind Boys of Alabama turn jubilee gospel music nuclear. Particularly onstage, they are not sedate in parlaying their songs of faith and spiritual empowerment.

Take when they perform “I Shall Not Be Moved.” Oh, audiences have been and will be moved — especially when Jimmy Carter takes to his heels and walks into the audience.

“That’s what it’s all about,” McKinnie said. “Jimmy Carter, the elder statesmen of the group, lays it on.”

When the Blind Boys emote “Amazing Grace” and more, people reach as if for mighty clouds of joy. They can’t sit still. Voices holler. People shout when the Boys’ voices do as they have done for generations. They move people with the pure sonic power of love unadulterated.

“When the fire gets to burning, you got to move,” McKinnie said. “Bristol, don’t miss it when the Boys are back in town.”

