The Blind Boys of Alabama return to the Paramount Center for the Arts on Oct. 23

Franklin Delano Roosevelt occupied the White House. The United States had yet to enter World War II. No one had heard of rock ’n’ roll.
The year was 1939. The place was the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind. That was the year and that was the site of the formation of the Happy Land Jubilee Singers.
Today the world knows them as the Blind Boys of Alabama. Witness history when the legendary group returns to the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23.
“Our history, it’s important to realize how good God has been to us,” Ricky McKinnie, a longtime member of the Blind Boys of Alabama, said by phone from his home in Atlanta. “The Blind Boys started in 1939. I was born in 1952.”
Jimmy Carter, though nearing the age of 90, still sings with the group. He came to the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in Talladega, Alabama, at the age of 7 in 1939.
“When we started out, we had no idea that our music would go this far,” Carter said.
Though completely blind and Black, the group hit the road by the mid-1940s. They first recorded in 1948 with the song, “I Can See Everybody’s Mother but Mine.” Bona fide hits followed, including, “Oh, Lord Stand by Me.”
“In 1944, the guys became the Five Blind Boys of Alabama,” McKinnie said.
Despite institutionalized racism in the form of Jim Crow laws, the Five Blind Boys of Alabama toured extensively throughout the South and beyond. Led by Clarence Fountain and George Scott, they began to whittle names for themselves in the jubilee form of gospel singing.
“It goes to show you that the Blind Boys, that a disability doesn’t have to be a hardship,” McKinnie said. “I lost my sight in 1975, when I was 23 years old. I had glaucoma.”
By then, McKinnie was already a gospel singer. He issued a solo album, “Here I Am,” in 1972. But when he lost his sight, his mother’s words empowered him then and empower him now.
“My mother said that I’m not blind, I just can’t see,” McKinnie said.
McKinnie joined the Blind Boys 33 years ago. He sings on each of their five albums that have won Grammy Awards. In 2009, they earned the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Through the years, the Blind Boys of Alabama have collaborated with such secular musicians as pop’s Prince and country’s Hank Williams Jr. Despite numerous attempts to persuade them to record secular material, they’ve remained firmly in the realm of gospel music.
“It’s everything,” McKinnie said. “Gospel music is a part of us. It’s not about being uber religious. It’s about knowing that God is real. Like, we wrote a song called ‘Somebody Is Watching Over Me.’ He’s always been there for us.”
Stylistically, the Blind Boys of Alabama turn jubilee gospel music nuclear. Particularly onstage, they are not sedate in parlaying their songs of faith and spiritual empowerment.
Take when they perform “I Shall Not Be Moved.” Oh, audiences have been and will be moved — especially when Jimmy Carter takes to his heels and walks into the audience.
“That’s what it’s all about,” McKinnie said. “Jimmy Carter, the elder statesmen of the group, lays it on.”
When the Blind Boys emote “Amazing Grace” and more, people reach as if for mighty clouds of joy. They can’t sit still. Voices holler. People shout when the Boys’ voices do as they have done for generations. They move people with the pure sonic power of love unadulterated.
“When the fire gets to burning, you got to move,” McKinnie said. “Bristol, don’t miss it when the Boys are back in town.”
