The Black Jacket Symphony to perform The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ Saturday, Jan. 8, at Paramount Center for the Arts

The Beatles never played the songs from the “White Album” onstage. They quit touring in 1966, two years before the album was recorded. The Fab Four performed live for the final time on Jan. 30, 1969, two months after the release of the adventurous album.

“We bring these things to life, bringing the music to life,” Rogoff said. “It’s an overall experience — the music, the lights. I take my kids to see our shows. They’re getting to experience the music of the Beatles in something you can’t put a price on.”

Essentially, Black Jacket drops its needle into the grooves as created by the Beatles.

Thus engaged, they will perform the “White Album” from track to track in chronological order. The show’s first song will be the barnstorming “Back in the U.S.S.R.” Gears shift immediately thereafter to “Dear Prudence” and “Glass Onion.” Then it’s onward to the goofy fun of “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” and so forth.

“The Beatles were like Mozart,” Willoughby said. “This music will be listened to 200 years from now.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.