The Black Jacket Symphony to perform The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ Saturday, Jan. 8, at Paramount Center for the Arts

Life goes on for The Beatles’ eponymous album from late 1968. Well, “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.”
History records the double album simply as “The Beatles.” Fans know it colloquially as the “White Album.”
Resurrected in its entirety, The Black Jacket Symphony will perform the Beatles’ “White Album” Saturday, Jan. 8. Based in Alabama, the ever-evolving troupe of musicians will play two shows at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.
“The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ runs the gamut of the history of written music,” J. Willoughby, founder and music director of The Black Jacket Symphony said. “It’s a bear. It’s one of the tougher albums we do.”
The Black Jacket Symphony performs classic rock and pop albums as note-for-note as possible. They’re like Dr. Frankenstein. He revived dead bodies. Black Jacket resurrects albums and music that, in some cases, was never even performed onstage for a live audience.
To date, Black Jacket has performed 41 distinct albums from the Beatles to Michael Jackson to Nirvana.
“Every time we hear a record, we hear something new,” Jason Rogoff, Black Jacket’s lighting director, said. “Without the lighting and the vibe, the overall experience wouldn’t be the same. We want to give people the equivalent of an arena rock show in a theater.”
John Patrick, a longtime radio personality and program director at rock radio WQUT-FM in Bristol, Virginia, said he adores The Black Jacket Symphony. He’s attended many of the revivalists’ shows at the Paramount.
“Being a lifelong Beatles fan, I’m pretty much all in when it’s Beatles related,” Patrick said. “These guys don’t try to look the part or affect the accents.”
The Black Jacket Symphony do not classify as a tribute band. They neither dress nor look like Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison nor Ringo Starr.
“But they’re spot on with the music,” Patrick said. “The integrity of the music is as good as you’re going to get.”
The Beatles never played the songs from the “White Album” onstage. They quit touring in 1966, two years before the album was recorded. The Fab Four performed live for the final time on Jan. 30, 1969, two months after the release of the adventurous album.
“We bring these things to life, bringing the music to life,” Rogoff said. “It’s an overall experience — the music, the lights. I take my kids to see our shows. They’re getting to experience the music of the Beatles in something you can’t put a price on.”
Essentially, Black Jacket drops its needle into the grooves as created by the Beatles.
Thus engaged, they will perform the “White Album” from track to track in chronological order. The show’s first song will be the barnstorming “Back in the U.S.S.R.” Gears shift immediately thereafter to “Dear Prudence” and “Glass Onion.” Then it’s onward to the goofy fun of “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” and so forth.
“The Beatles were like Mozart,” Willoughby said. “This music will be listened to 200 years from now.”
