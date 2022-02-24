The Becky Buller Band performs once on Feb. 26 and twice more on Feb. 28

If You Go » What: “Tribute to Gene Boyd: Bristol’s Fiddling Barber” presented by The Crooked Road » Who: The Becky Buller Band, ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band with Dan Boner, Duty Free and Hunter Berry » When: Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $20-$30 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: https://beckbuller.com

Becky Buller’s style of music embraces bluegrass and oftentimes the Bible.

She’s red of hair, blue of sound and strong in her convictions.

Three opportunities to sample The Becky Buller Band will emerge in the coming days. First, she headlines “Tribute to Gene Boyd: Bristol’s Fiddling Barber” on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the gleaming Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. She won an IBMA award in 2020 for her song about Boyd, “The Barber’s Fiddle.”

“We had 18 fiddles on it. I wrote and sang the song for Gene Boyd,” said Buller by phone last week from Nashville. “I played ‘The Barber’s Fiddle’ for him in the hospital.”

That was in 2015. Boyd, who died in early 2016, lay near death in Bristol, Tennessee. Musicians came often, gathered around his bed and played for the beloved barber, whose Star Barber Shop was a longtime destination for such legendary pickers as Bill Monroe.

Buller, like countless musicians, often made the pilgrimage to and played inside Boyd’s barber shop.

“He was always so kind and welcoming,” Buller, 43, said. “When I first came to town in 1997, I was 18 years old. I jammed everywhere I could. That first year, I was there a lot on Thursdays to jam. I worked at Morrell Music in Bristol at the time.”

Two days after the Gene Boyd show, Buller will appear at King University’s Memorial Chapel in Bristol, Tennessee on the morning of Monday, Feb. 28. She will share songs and stories as part of King University’s Institute for Faith and Culture’s 2021-22 lecture series, “Listen to Your Life.”

Buller concludes her trio of appearances the night of Monday, Feb. 28, at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, also as part of King University’s Faith and Culture series. As with the morning program, admission is free of charge.

“With me and my husband Jeff, it’s God first, then family, then music,” Buller, a 10-time IBMA award winner, said. “I lean on the Lord for the decisions I make. I go out and make a joyful noise for him.”

See Buller play music. Hear her perform music. It’s as if she’s a person who never learned to frown. Joy emanates from her as if she’s trying to warm the world one song and lyric at a time.

“I pray my music is a blessing for people,” she said. “On each of my latest records with Dark Shadow Recordings, each of the albums has some sacred songs on it.”

Buller, who won 2015’s IBMA Songwriter of the Year, has for years been in hot demand as a songwriter for other musicians. Her songs have been recorded by such luminaries as Ricky Skaggs, Bristol’s Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Rhonda Vincent.

“Rhonda recorded a song of mine, ‘Fishers of Men,’” Buller said. “I wrote that song walking across the campus at ETSU. It’s an old-time gospel song. That’s probably my greatest hit as a songwriter. It’s gone so many places.”

Including one unlikely and wholly unpredictable place.

“Rhonda sends me pictures of what people say about it,” Buller said. “One of them was from a fan whose dad had the lyrics of my song on his grave. I literally cried. What an honor.”

An ETSU graduate, Buller’s carved her name into the public consciousness with taut combinations of effort, talent and an undimmable light. She writes songs, makes records, performs live and teaches others how to make music, too.

No cape needed for this superwoman.

“I’m just trying to survive like everybody else in the bluegrass world,” Buller said. “God just blesses me so much.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.