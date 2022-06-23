The Arts Depot in Abingdon pulls the cover off new summer exhibits

If You Go » What: Arts Depot Summer Exhibits » Where: The Arts Depot, 314 Depot Square, Abingdon, Virginia, » Telephone: (276) 628-9091. » When: The Arts Depot is open to the public with free admission Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Abingdon’s Arts Depot is awash in colorful exhibits as the summer sizzles to a start this week.

The Arts Depot recently took in new exhibits that will be on exhibit until Saturday, July 9.

A showcase exhibit in the Spotlight Gallery by Katie Murphy depicts paintings of empowered women along with a pottery fundraiser by artist Rick Morgan and a quilt raffle exhibit by Holston Mountain Artists. Three new exhibits by members of the Depot Artists Association are also on display.

Murphy’s Views

Murphy’s “Singing Over the Bones” is a collection of oil paintings that depict mostly women grappling with indecision and change primarily rooted to parenthood, motherhood and pregnancy.

The collection came from Murphy’s unease and irritation with how women are often portrayed in media, particularly concerning certain stigmas of bodily change with age or pregnancy.

“I am consistently compelled to represent the strength and struggles of women,” Murphy said in an artist’s statement. “I am interested in the choices women make towards reclamation of self, of space, and of relationships, as well as what they may choose to leave behind in progressing towards empowerment.”

Morgan’s Clay

The Arts Depot is also hosting a fundraiser with pottery made by local artist Rick Morgan. His innovative clay molding comes after finding traditional clay throwing boring when a friend convinced him to take a pottery class a few years ago.

“When I started molding clay, I wasn’t sure what would result,” Morgan said. “But I decided to let the clay do what it wanted. And now I want to find good homes for all my works.”

Alongside Morgan’s pottery in the Founders Gallery is a quilt raffle sponsored by Holston Mountain Artists. The quilt is called “Grassy Creek.” The work was created by Marty Grail and hand quilted by Mary Warner.

Tickets are available by donations of $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Call (276) 628-7721. The drawing will be announced Dec. 3.

To see the quilt, take a short stroll from the Arts Depot to the Abingdon Visitor Center at the Fields-Penn House.

Members Gallery

The Members Gallery will exhibit three local artists and members of the Abingdon Arts Association.

That includes Abigail Huffman of Bristol, Virginia, in acrylic and oil; Dale Carlson of Abingdon with photography, and Tony Henson of Kingsport, Tennessee, showing abstract acrylic work.