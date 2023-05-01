Sports wagers in Virginia generated $7.41 million in tax proceeds during March, the second highest total since betting began in January 2021.

The previous single-month record was $7.78 million, collected on $52.8 million, last November.

State law places a 15% tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue, which is defined as total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions.

Since the period for deducting promotions and special offers for most operators has passed, state tax collections have remained near or above $7 million during six of the past seven months.

Virginia has collected nearly $19 million in taxes on sports wagering during the first three months of 2023.

Virginians wagered $511.61 million on a number of sports in March, including the NCAA college basketball championship tournament — resulting in the fourth highest total since betting began.

That was also 9% more than in March 2022.

Winnings totaled $456.35 million, resulting in a 10.8% operator's hold, or $47.65 million.

Virginians wagered an average of $16.50 million per day and won an average of $14.72 million per day, according to the report.

The overwhelming majority of bets were placed electronically — on mobile apps — to the tune of over $507 million. Casino sports books represented about $4.6 million, up for $3.5 million in February. That total has steadily increased since the January opening of the Portsmouth Rivers Casino, the state's second licensed casino, according to the report.

Ten of Virginia's 16 licensed operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenue for March.

In addition the Lottery recently approved its newest operator, Betr VA, LLC, which received its license March 3.