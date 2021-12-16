Stand-up comedian Steven Rogers comes to the Blue Ridge Comedy Club on Dec. 17

No band. But one person walks on stage. Strangers sit out front, and they demand one thing from that lone person on stage.
They want to laugh.
“Going onstage,” said Steven Rogers, “it’s a very hard job.”
Steven Rogers works as a stand-up comedian. Based in New York City, Rogers will come south for two shows at the Blue Ridge Comedy Club in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, Dec. 17.
“Whenever they call my name to come onstage, it’s like skydiving,” Rogers, 29, said. “You have to jump. I do get a thrill. Getting people to like you and to laugh when they don’t know who you are, it’s tricky.”
A native of Syracuse, New York, Rogers relocated to New York City several years ago. Makes sense. For a person whose ambition centers on a career in comedy, the Big Apple serves as one of the world’s preeminent proving grounds.
You know the saying: If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.
“It’s why I live in New York City,” Rogers said on Monday by phone from his home in New York City. “Your month is filled with chances for how your jokes will do. New Yorkers are honest. They want your best.”
Comics, like musicians or perhaps painters of art, whittle and craft their own style. Some deliver one-liners while others create monologues from which streams of anecdotes flow. Many stand-up comedians curse in prominent streaks of blue; some do not.
Rogers belongs among the latter. His jokes contain flavors developed from his own life, and they’re rendered in a clean manner.
“I don’t typically curse, so it makes no sense to put it in my writing,” Rogers said. “I feel like I should write about things I know well.”
Consequently, Rogers’ parents as well as other members of his family, his friends and girlfriend turn up in his night-to-night jokes for audiences. You’ll hear about them in Bristol.
Look back. Find Rogers’ television debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2019. He joked about his own anxiety, which led into a joke about his mother and her sister smoking pot.
“That’s 100% true,” Rogers said. “My mother and aunt would be smoking. Well, the smell stays. I just thought that’s how they smelled. My aunt passed away, and the smell stayed. I thought it was my aunt’s ghost. My mom thinks it’s hilarious.”
She sat in the front row when her son delivered that joke in front of Stephen Colbert and a national television audience. She laughed. They laughed.
“That’s why I’m coming to Bristol,” Rogers said. “People are more inclined to come to the show when they’ve seen you do something like that.”
Come springtime, Rogers plans to offer more to the public. His debut album, “Before He Was Super,” will dawn near the first quarter of the new year.
“I recorded it last November,” Rogers said. “The ‘Late Show’ stuff is on there. It’s a clean album. It’s about my life, my anxiety, being with my parents and relationships.”
Then as now, Rogers aims to win audiences one joke at a time.
“It’s like a bird,” Rogers said. “You nurture the bird, and you hope it flies. You never know about a joke until you do it for a crowd.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.