Stand-up comedian Steven Rogers comes to the Blue Ridge Comedy Club on Dec. 17

You know the saying: If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.

“It’s why I live in New York City,” Rogers said on Monday by phone from his home in New York City. “Your month is filled with chances for how your jokes will do. New Yorkers are honest. They want your best.”

Comics, like musicians or perhaps painters of art, whittle and craft their own style. Some deliver one-liners while others create monologues from which streams of anecdotes flow. Many stand-up comedians curse in prominent streaks of blue; some do not.

Rogers belongs among the latter. His jokes contain flavors developed from his own life, and they’re rendered in a clean manner.

“I don’t typically curse, so it makes no sense to put it in my writing,” Rogers said. “I feel like I should write about things I know well.”

Consequently, Rogers’ parents as well as other members of his family, his friends and girlfriend turn up in his night-to-night jokes for audiences. You’ll hear about them in Bristol.