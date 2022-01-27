Singer-guitarist Ryan Ward performs Saturday, Jan. 29, at Abingdon Vineyards

If You Go » Who: Ryan Ward » When: Saturday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. » Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon » Admission: $5 » Info: 276-623-1255 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/rwardmusic/

Ryan Ward plays guitar and sings with restraint, tasteful and measured. He also employs latent power in the sense that his music moves those who hold on for the ride.

All aboard to see Ward on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the bucolic Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon. Equipped with a knapsack full of original tunes, Ward provides an evening of music to think by.

“I don’t think music should be complex, but it should take us somewhere in our minds,” said Ward. “Maybe it will ignite an old memory or take us to a safe place. We all need music in this crazy world.”

Typically, Ward’s guitar does not scream. Likewise, his voice. As with one of his musical influences, Lindsay Buckingham, Ward’s music embraces substance. It can be a transportive experience.

“Sometimes I get lost down that little trail,” Ward, of Bristol, Tennessee, said. “My Strat has dust on it, but there are some complexities with arrangements that I want to experiment with. I always love a challenge. Sometimes I will get a little crazy with it, but then it comes back.”

Reference Ward’s EP from 2014, “When You Get There.” A six-song release of originals that has make tracks all over the world, each hook-laden song crackles with crisp guitar licks and melodies.

“That EP, I can’t believe it’s been that long ago,” Ward said. “When I get into it, I don’t think it has to have hooks, but sometimes it happens spontaneously. I want it to move people somehow or someway.”

Ward spoke while sitting inside his music room, which has doubled as his office during the pandemic. Music surrounds him.

“My guitars are hanging everywhere,” he said. “I’ve got my swag in here. I’ve taken too long of a sabbatical from music. Like, I’ve got all these cassette tapes [of recordings made].”

Ward added that perhaps at least several albums of music could be whittled from those cassettes.

“I’m not one for resolutions, but I want to get back into focusing on making music,” Ward said. “I’d like to do a full instrumental album. I’ve never done that.”

Meanwhile, there’s a show in Abingdon to play. He’s steeped in preparations.

“I play stuff I like to hear,” Ward said. “I also like to introduce people to songs I would like you to hear. I like to introduce people to my originals. I like to do old-school stuff, too. I do a version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Run Through the Jungle.’”

Ward embraces music of the 1960s and ’70s. Prog rock’s Yes to Genesis jibes with the folk rock of Lindsay Buckingham, as well as rock’s CCR and Led Zeppelin, within his stew of sounds.

Shaken and stirred, he’s apt to lose himself in song.

“I can close my eyes, and it takes me on a journey,” Ward said. “Nobody else exists when I’m up there. It’s not a nerve-wracking experience whatsoever. It’s total bliss, like when water flows.”

When Ward’s onstage, he’s not simply playing from a set list of songs. Intimacy flourishes. He eschews genre tags for music blended in favor of whatever feels right to him at the moment.

“It’s not show and tell. It’s feeling it, going with it,” Ward said. “It’s beautiful when it comes together sometimes. It’s what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.