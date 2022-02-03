Sideline: Bluegrass group to headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday, Feb. 5, then play the Down Home on Friday, Feb. 11

If You Go » What: Song of the Mountains » Who: Sideline, Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz and Monroeville » When: Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. » Where: The Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va. » Admission: $35-$40 » Info: 276-783-6092 » Web, audio and video: www.sidelinebg.com AND » Who: Sideline » When: Friday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $30 » Info: 423-929-9822

Look to bluegrass soul and common-man substance to find Steve Dilling’s Sideline.

In a decade’s time, they’ve carved little niches in a style all their own.

Experience Sideline when they headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday, Feb. 5. Set to stage at the marvelous Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, Sideline helms a lineup that includes Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz and Monroeville.

“I’ve played Song of the Mountains but not with Sideline. I think I played it twice with IIIrd Tyme Out,” said Steve Dilling. “Man, I’m looking forward to it.”

Once not enough? See Sideline again on Friday, Feb. 11, at the Down Home in Johnson City. Then wait until Saturday, April 9. Sideline returns to the Tri-Cities during the seventh annual James Wimmer Bluegrass Festival at Holiday Inn in Bristol, Virginia.

On the road to promote their latest album, last year’s “Ups, Downs and No Name Towns,” Sideline plays like a band out to prove their mettle and moxie.

“I’m glad you recognized that. That’s exactly what we do,” Dilling, Sideline’s leader and banjo player, said. “We say a little prayer before we go onstage, go out there and be hungry.”

Consequently, there’s a ravenous quality to Sideline’s bandstand performances. If it were a gas pedal, to the floor they’d go. Yeah, buddy, they growl as if starving.

“It’s important to be hungry,” Dilling said. “Let’s let ’em know that Sideline was there tonight.”

There’s no simple formula.

Sideline marinates its bluegrass with a mix of plaintive ballads, rocket-fueled burners and deftly crafted instrumentals. Genre and lyrics tie them together. They’re bluegrass, respectful of the past yet mindful of the future. Lyrics provide common threads of stories introspective and contemplative, such that those among the white-collar and blue-collar sets can relate.

Sideline creates bluegrass that’s palatable for anyone who enjoys acoustic music.

“We strive to have variety,” Dilling said. “Sometimes it’s a gospel song. Maybe it’s something that’s old. We try to incorporate that into our shows. When we do a country song, we try to keep a traditional base to it.”

Bluegrass may seem limited in scope. Listen closer for such widespread variants as Bill Monroe traditionalism to Bela Fleck classical-infused bluegrass. That’s near-infinity wide. As with Monroe and Fleck, Sideline recognized the need to separate one’s sound from the pack.

“That’s what we try to do,” Dilling said. “We want to have our own mix, our own style. We can have barnburners, gospel quartets, and feature a lot of variety.”

Quality and distinction of material helped Sideline earn an IBMA Song of the Year award in 2019 for “Thunder Dan.” They hope for more accolades with their latest album, “Ups and Downs and No Name Towns.”

Yep, you got it. Sideline’s known incredible ups, bone-chilling downs and plenty of America’s no name towns.

“Lord, yes!” Dilling said. “The biggest up for us was winning the IBMA Song of the Year for ‘Thunder Dan.’ The downs, Jason Moore (Sideline’s bass player) passed away last November. We were on the road when that happened. That was our lowest point.”

But as with their slice-of-life album, Sideline projects an ultimate point of optimism.

“There’s definitely been more ups than downs,” Dilling said. “We’re blessed, man.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.