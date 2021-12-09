SHORT TAKES | The Wizards of Winter cast metal-meets-classical Christmas spell

On Friday night as on any night. Moose Roberts could be heard inside, outside, and well down State Street.

All the way to The Cameo Theater on the Virginia side of State, wherein The Wizards of Winter spun two hours of heavy metal-meets-classical Christmas fare. Their show, “The Christmas Dream,” evolved to epic proportions.

An 11-person band based in New Jersey, The Wizards of Winter may seem from afar as Trans-Siberian Orchestra light. But no. Their lights-dazzling show accompanied a storyline that underscores the search for and discovery of the meaning of Christmas.

Comprised of a band of musicians whose credits include Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, and Ted Nugent, The Wizards of Winter were not quiet. For instance, their twin-guitar attack on “Midnight Noel” sounded like samples from the 1980s hair metal scene.

But on tunes such as “Four Kings,” The Wizards struck Broadway-like tones. Oftentimes, as with “The Spirit of Christmas” and “Ebenezer,” Wizards paired Broadway with metal for drama heavy on histrionics and melody.