SHORT TAKES | The Wizards of Winter cast metal-meets-classical Christmas spell

Tim O’Brien Band
West Virginia’s Tim O’Brien explores musical pathways widened by Woody Guthrie.
As with Guthrie, O’Brien rates well as a Lewis and Clark of music. Hear the lyrical explorer when he leads the Tim O’Brien Band back to Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Thursday, Dec. 9. They headline December’s Farm and Fun Time Show.
O’Brien’s gravied a lot of biscuits with his multi-tiered career. He’s written songs recorded by such luminaries as Garth Brooks. He’s played on albums by legendary figures including Hank Williams Jr. And he’s won two Grammys, one solo and the other with The Earls of Leicester. In all, strength of songs reverberates at the core of Tim O’Brien’s music.
“We’re giving people things to dwell on,” said O’Brien. “We’re storytellers.”
Scott Miller
Farmer Scott Miller herds cattle by day on his family farm in Virginia.
Troubadour Scott Miller plays music for audiences by night. Cattle in the barn, Miller embarks upon a three-night stand at Johnson City’s Down Home from Thursday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Dec. 11. Frankly, Miller rates as a renaissance man. He’s one not-so-ordinary ordinary guy.
Somewhere amid Norman Rockwell Americana, Wallace Stevens modernist poetry, and Steve Earle rock ’n’ roll exists Scott Miller. Enigmatic yet accessible, his music roams ranges of musicality much as his cattle roam hillsides. Curiosity at the core, Miller’s music permeates with an in-search-of cloak while armed with hope and promise.
Scotty Melton
Johnson City’s Scotty Melton will perform at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on January 4 as part of the lineup for A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle. Melton and Earle, the late son of legendary Steve Earle, were friends. They wrote songs together, performed songs together.
But first Melton plays Bristol. Catch the heartful white-haired singer-songwriter on Monday, Dec. 13 at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee. Melton equates to Vincent Van Gogh. Van Gogh painted with a brush; Melton paints with lyrics and melodies.
Melton met Justin Townes Earle at the Down Home in Johnson City. They became fast friends. Among other places, they wrote songs in Steve Earle’s basement with the “Copperhead Road” singer’s guitars. Songs including “Turn Out My Lights,” which Justin recorded for his 2008 album “The Good Life,” resulted.
“We were best of friends,” Melton said.
Music Notes
Downtown Bristol teems in Christmas spirit and music excitement. Take last Friday night.
A stride along State Street revealed festive seasonal scenes in shop windows. Lights twinkled amid exuberant shades of red and green. For instance, from Theatre Bristol’s windows sprawled a depiction of Santa and his North Pole shop.
Meanwhile, inside Spence Flagg’s Cascade Draft House on the Tennessee side of State, rosy cheeked patrons packed the place. Some came to imbibe craft beer and to commiserate with friends. Most came to experience Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts.
A longtime leader in the Bristol music scene, Roberts performed his first show since June. Neither rust nor moss had gathered. Roberts’ gritty raw Appalachian rocker essence bounded forth like a runaway freight train. Only thing, unlike the Old 97, Roberts never crashed.
Accompanied by John “Scabbo” Snyder on steel guitar and Bruce Williams on drums, Roberts and his evocative guitar rang out with brute force of power. On ballads such as Leon Payne’s “Lost Highway,” he sang as if life hung in the balance. But when he rocked, even during “The Long Black Veil,” Roberts’ damn-the-torpedoes voice needed no amplification.
On Friday night as on any night. Moose Roberts could be heard inside, outside, and well down State Street.
All the way to The Cameo Theater on the Virginia side of State, wherein The Wizards of Winter spun two hours of heavy metal-meets-classical Christmas fare. Their show, “The Christmas Dream,” evolved to epic proportions.
An 11-person band based in New Jersey, The Wizards of Winter may seem from afar as Trans-Siberian Orchestra light. But no. Their lights-dazzling show accompanied a storyline that underscores the search for and discovery of the meaning of Christmas.
Comprised of a band of musicians whose credits include Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, and Ted Nugent, The Wizards of Winter were not quiet. For instance, their twin-guitar attack on “Midnight Noel” sounded like samples from the 1980s hair metal scene.
But on tunes such as “Four Kings,” The Wizards struck Broadway-like tones. Oftentimes, as with “The Spirit of Christmas” and “Ebenezer,” Wizards paired Broadway with metal for drama heavy on histrionics and melody.
Quite a show, really. Humbugs begone, The Wizards of Winter punctuated an elocution of Christmas during which even pre-transformation Ebenezer Scrooge would have been inspired to stand up, raise his hands as the large Cameo crowd did, and echo the evening’s chorus of hallelujahs. Now that’s some Christmas dream, Wizards of Winter.
Christmas music heralds this week’s free MP3 downloads. Unwrap them at https://redeemeromaha.bandcamp.com/releases. Led by musicians Jared Totten and Laura Brooker from Redeemer Church in Omaha, Nebraska, their “Redeemer Worship: An Acoustic Christmas” contains six warm meaning-of-the-season songs. Familiar fare ranges from a heart-tugging “Silent Night” to a humble “What Child is This?”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.