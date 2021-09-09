SHORT TAKES: The Steel Woods to play BR&RR on Saturday, months after co-founder’s death

Perhaps his gospel music background will help Bayliss as he forges into the future without his pal and musical cohort, Jason “Rowdy” Cope. His friend’s touch permeates the music of The Steel Wheels, including that of the final album they created, “All of Your Stones.”

Poignancy cannot help but seep through and show when Bayliss sings those songs now.

“All that me and Rowdy had done before, all we had done, if I’m lucky, I’m not thinking about it,” he said. “We never did want to do anything that didn’t mean anything.”

Hardcore fans were crushed when Cope died in January. Consequently, new songs including “Out of the Blue” and “Ole Pal” bear added layers of meaning.

“I’d like to feel what the people feel when they hear those songs,” Bayliss said.

Just imagine what runs through Bayliss’ mind when he sings “Ole Pal.” The lines “Ole buddy, ole pal, if I could call you up somehow, I’ll lie and tell you that I’m getting by without my best friend” touch a deep place.

“If folks get emotional, they’ll say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry,’” Bayliss said. “I’m like, ‘No, it’s special to me.’”