SHORT TAKES: The Steel Woods to play BR&RR on Saturday, months after co-founder’s death

20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
May music resume in downtown Bristol under the widely heralded banner of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. The festival that began teeny-tiny small now warrants and caters to audiences of people from the local, regional, national and international fronts.
There’s no way to cover each band booked. Even during this year’s somewhat whittled lineup of less than 100 acts, it’s still quite the whopper. So let’s look at some of the bands on the marquee:
» The Commonheart
Pittsburgh’s The Commonheart maintains a Golden Rule ethos. Sunny-soaked tunes bear a thousand points of positivity that brands them as one of this year’s feel-good bands.
Witness The Commonheart during Rhythm & Roots on Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 p.m. on the 7th Street Stage. Led by Clinton Clegg, whose barrelhouse voice leads a nine-person band, the horns-laced group produces what amounts to redemptive rock.
“Give me some purpose,” said Clegg by phone from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “It might sound corny, but music gives me life. It’s been in my toolbox for a long time.”
Founded in 2014, The Commonheart maintains life in the independent lane. There’s no major label or big money backing them. Instead, as on their latest album, “Pressure,” they play with an old-fashioned love of craft and vigor for the stage.
“It feels validating when audiences respond,” Clegg said. “It’s the turkey on the table at Christmas dinner. And don’t forget the gravy.”
» Great Peacock
Nashville’s Great Peacock spreads its feathers wide throughout the South — literally. Though based in Music City, several of its members live in Southern states beyond, including Georgia and Alabama.
No matter. Great Peacock materializes during Rhythm & Roots on Saturday, Sept. 11, on the State Street Stage as bona fide Southern rockers.
“You’ll hear the rhythm, the roots and the real in this band,” Frank Keith, bass guitarist in Great Peacock, said by phone from his home in Atlanta. “We brand ourselves as rock ’n’ roll Southern country. We’ve got three records. If you hear all three, you’ll hear different sonic treatments.”
» Son Little
He’s bad, he’s nationwide. He’s Aaron Earl Livingston, known on records and radio as Son Little.
Little brings a rhythm and blues style borne from ample curiosity to Rhythm & Roots. Hear him emote and draw from his latest record, “aloha,” on Sunday, Sept. 12, on the State Street Stage. On record as onstage, he’s Lewis meets Clark, an explorer of music.
“Always trying to find a new way to do something, absolutely,” Little said. Particularly throughout “aloha,” the song craftsman opened a wide gate of personal liberation. “For me, I want every song to have its link to me. They’re all important to me.”
Music Notes
Jason “Rowdy” Cope died in January at the age of 42. He left a legacy of music that includes more than a decade with country singer Jamey Johnson as a member of his band. He played guitar on such Johnson albums as “That Lonesome Song” and “The Guitar Song.”
In 2016, Cope founded The Steel Woods with his pal, singer Wes Bayliss, in Nashville. Two months after Cope’s death, the band issued its third LP, “All of Your Stones.”
Experience The Steel Woods during Rhythm & Roots at the State Street Stage on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 p.m.
“Man, it’s great to be coming to Bristol,” Bayliss said. “I’ve done quite a few fun things in the past few years I didn’t think about until afterward, like playing the Ryman Auditorium the first time. That was a big thing. There’s people I’ve looked up to forever who will never get that opportunity. It’s the same with Bristol. We’re just grateful to be doing it.”
An ideal band of rockers for Rhythm & Roots, The Steel Woods stretch their roots to include aspects of country and gospel into the world of Southern-laced rock they create. It’s tangible. For instance, Bayliss sang gospel music in church as a child.
“I figure there ain’t no escaping that [his gospel roots],” Bayliss said. “It will always be a part of me in the way I play and sing. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Perhaps his gospel music background will help Bayliss as he forges into the future without his pal and musical cohort, Jason “Rowdy” Cope. His friend’s touch permeates the music of The Steel Wheels, including that of the final album they created, “All of Your Stones.”
Poignancy cannot help but seep through and show when Bayliss sings those songs now.
“All that me and Rowdy had done before, all we had done, if I’m lucky, I’m not thinking about it,” he said. “We never did want to do anything that didn’t mean anything.”
Hardcore fans were crushed when Cope died in January. Consequently, new songs including “Out of the Blue” and “Ole Pal” bear added layers of meaning.
“I’d like to feel what the people feel when they hear those songs,” Bayliss said.
Just imagine what runs through Bayliss’ mind when he sings “Ole Pal.” The lines “Ole buddy, ole pal, if I could call you up somehow, I’ll lie and tell you that I’m getting by without my best friend” touch a deep place.
“If folks get emotional, they’ll say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry,’” Bayliss said. “I’m like, ‘No, it’s special to me.’”
Noah Denton, 15, releases his new album today. Titled “Clairvoyance,” it’s the multi-instrumentalist’s debut. Denton, of Damascus and a member of his father’s band, Virginia Ground, will perform a new song, “Book of Red,” from the album during Dave Eggar’s set at the Paramount on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Rhythm & Roots.
The much-ballyhooed Pink Stones rock out with three tracks during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Drop a needle on www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/the-pink-stones/jun-22-2021-paste-studio-atl-atlanta-ga3. Then groove to the Georgia band’s debut tracks, including a sleepy “Blueberry Dream” and pedal steel-laced “Miss Wind Turbine.”
