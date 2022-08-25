SHORT TAKES | The Oak Ridge Boys sing about love and peace at The Cameo

Chris Knight

Few sing with passion for and heart tied to place quite like Kentucky’s Chris Knight.

Coal dust in his soul and songs, Knight sidles on stage at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday, Aug. 27. Mississippi country balladeer Jason Eady opens.

Knight’s no butt-wiggler, pop-singing anything. He’s a country boy dyed as true as worn American-made Levi’s, faded in all the right places. For nearly 25 years, he’s rendered audiences spellbound upon notes spare and lyrics revelatory. Such songs as 2019’s “The Damn Truth” leave no doubt. He’s not political, but Knight takes stands. Where injustice breeds, he’s there. His songs seethe with what’s right in a world sometimes full of wrong.

If You Go » Who: Chris Knight » When: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $42.50-$52.50 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: www.chrisknight.net

Fade to Black

Highly unlikely that heavy metal superstars Metallica will visit Bristol anytime soon.

In the meantime, there’s Baltimore’s Fade to Black. The frenetic foursome hit the lights at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee, Friday, Aug. 26. They’re named after the fourth song on Metallica’s classic “Ride the Lightning” LP from 1984.

Unlike many so-called tribute bands, Fade to Black does not attempt to look exactly like the band whose songs they play. Instead, they attempt to nail the songs. They focus on Metallica’s beloved early years from 1985’s speedy “Master of Puppets” to 1983’s mauling “Seek & Destroy.” Head banging heavy metal, Fade to Black fill a spot in Bristol where, who knows? perhaps Metallica will someday appear.

If You Go » Who: Fade to Black » When: Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. » Where: Sidetracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $10 » Info: 423-844-0400 » Web, audio and video: www.fadetoblacktribute.com

Mike Preslar

Hard times survived and good times celebrated mark the music of Tennessee’s Mike Preslar.

A frequent performer at Spence Flagg’s Cascade Draft House, Preslar returns to the popular watering hole in Bristol, Tennessee, Wednesday, Aug. 31. He’s quite a swig of sounds. Long of beard and tall of tales, Preslar engages with songs of his own and those from others.

Best of all, Preslar breaks down the wall between performer and audience. He speaks with, takes requests from, and performs with all his might for those who take the time to pay attention. He’s been known to summon David Allan Coe’s “You Never Even Called Me by My Name.” Whatever he does, Preslar performs with proud independence of thought and style.

If You Go » Who: Mike Preslar » When: Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. » Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-1185 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/acousticamericanmusic/

Music Notes

A series of hugs and hellos from the Oak Ridge Boys flowed backstage at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday night. Then as the lights went down, and they eased on stage, bellowing cheers greeted the Country Music Hall of Fame members.

They opened with an exuberant “Everyday.” Pulled from 1984, the song hit number one all over again with their ever-loving near capacity audience Saturday.

“We’re the Oak Ridge Boys, and we’re in Bristol!” said Joe Bonsall, the Oaks’ tenor singer since 1973. “We’re in Virginia, right? Tennessee is right over there. But we’re in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music!”

Bonsall, who injured his leg in May, had missed most of the Oak Ridge Boys’ summer shows. Saturday’s show at The Cameo was one of the first he has performed in its entirety since May.

“It knocked the cornbread out of me,” Bonsall said.

But as with his cohorts in the legendary country group, Bonsall’s voice sounded in tip-top form. They navigated the 1980s for such material as “American Made” and “Love Song,” each of which were number-one country singles from 1983.

Each of the four longtime members swapped vocal parts with incredible precision. For instance, Duane Allen sang lead on 1977’s eternally cool “Y’all Come Back Saloon.” Floor-quaking bass singer Richard Sterban led on the 1979 sweeping ballad “Dream On.” Bonsall catapulted “Everyday.” Moses-bearded William Lee Golden, the senior member of the Oak Ridge Boys at age 83, moved many a head to nod during 1982’s “Thank God for Kids.”

Well into their 22-song set, the Oak Ridge Boys went back to their roots. As the Oak Ridge Quartet, their roots extend back into the early 1940s. They remained a gospel group into the 1970s when, in 1977, their “Y’all Come Back Saloon” album signaled a switch to country.

But they never do a show without gospel music. Their six-song foray into church began with a hand-clapping “Just a Little Talk with Jesus.” As they sat on stools, they delved deep for “Life’s Railway to Heaven.” Recorded several times in their career, the Oak Ridge Boys included it on their 1965 album “The Sensational Oak Ridge Boys” as well as 2015’s “Rock of Ages Hymns and Gospel Favorites.”

“Hard to beat them old gospel songs,” Allen said.

Masters of their craft, even after all these years, the Oak Ridge Boys sang from upon the pinnacle of their powers as bona fide legends of country and gospel music.

A two-song culmination of “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue” capped the golden moments show. The crowd on their feet, clapped and sang along as Bonsall led “Elvira.” They marveled when Sterban swung low the song’s “giddy up, oom poppa, oom poppa, mow mow” part.

By show’s end, Golden was high-step dancing on stage and shaking hands with audience members.

“I sing about love and peace and healing powers,” Golden said. “That’s the reason we’re here tonight, to sing about love and peace.”

Well, amen to the Oak Ridge Boys.

Mumford & Sons, whose Gentlemen of the Road Stopover tour landed in Bristol 10 years ago this month, headline this week’s free MP3 downloads. Stop by www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/mumford-sons-and-friends/oct-1-2012-dixon-high-school-dixon-il. Recorded just two months after Bristol, the tracks include Bruce Springsteen’s harrowing “Atlantic City” and the Stanley Brothers’ gospel standby, “Angel Band.”