SHORT TAKES | The Mavericks thrilled at Paramount on Saturday with Farm and Fun Time

Bailey George & Jukebox Jess

Bailey George and Jessica Stiles embrace halcyon days of dime-fed jukeboxes, sawdust dancefloors and rawboned rockabilly and country music.

Billed as Bailey George & Jukebox Jess, the pair bop to Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday, March 17. Yep, tonight. Snag a doughnut. Wash it down with coffee and music the likes of which percolate hot as Blackbird’s brew.

They’ll sing, play guitars and recall times that were. They may even dance for you. Dipped well into the vein of cool, George and Jess may summon songs from country king Roy Acuff. Could be Carl Perkins’ rockabilly swag will dive into the fray. Fiddle tunes jump and jive alongside early-era rockers. Neither dimes nor quarters needed, but George and Jess perform as two rubber-legged jukeboxes.

If You Go » Who: Bailey George & Jukebox Jess » When: Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m. » Where: Blackbird Bakery, 188 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-645-5754 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/baileygeorgeandjukeboxjess/

Randy Houser

Songwriting opened Nashville’s doors for Mississippi’s Randy Houser. He co-wrote such songs as Trace Adkins’ silly “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and Justin Moore’s “Back That Thing Up.”

Fourteen years after Universal South released his debut album, Houser boot scoots to Bristol’s Paramount on Friday, March 18. Excellent tickets remain to see and hear the singer of such hits as 2009’s “Boots On.”

Houser hit Music City in 2002. Songwriting paid the bills and made a name for him as a tenacious writer of bombastic hit records. His single “Anything Goes” led to a breakthrough in the summer of 2008. But it wasn’t until the third of five albums when the title track of 2013’s “How Country Feels” became his first No. 1 single. Stylistically, Houser belongs well within today’s genre-blurring pack of country singers.

If You Go » Who: Randy Houser » When: Friday, March 18, at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $43-$55 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.randyhouser.com

Cruz Contreras

Knoxville’s Black Lillies earned reputations as one of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion’s most beloved bands. But then they broke up in 2019.

Black Lillies leader Cruz Contreras went solo. Back into the area that has embraced him for so long, the former truck driver-turned-troubadour sidles to the stage of Johnson City’s Down Home on Saturday, March 19.

Contreras owns the luxury of songs, a wealth of them. In addition to his decade-plus leading the Black Lillies, his shelved solo album, “Cosmico,” yields another dozen or so.

“I want to command the stage solo,” Contreras said. “Like here’s my guitar, here’s my songs, here you go.”

If You Go » Who: Cruz Contreras and Southern Cities » When: Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $25 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: www.cruzcontreras.com

Music Notes

Thrills abounded from the stage and into the aisles of the gleaming Paramount last Thursday.

History made, Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time made its Paramount debut as part of a new partnership. First, the radio show has now bridged to PBS television syndication. Second, Thursday’s show will emerge as part of season two of Farm and Fun Time’s PBS affiliation.

Third, Thursday’s show provided Godzilla-sized footsteps to follow.

Broadcast live over Radio Bristol, the show began with Bill and the Belles. Led by lead singer and Farm and Fun Time host Kris Truelsen, they performed live commercials as well as tunes from their latest album, “Happy.”

Quickly paced, Farm and Fun Time clocked in at three hours. Consequently, each month’s guests perform truncated shows. For instance, Bristol’s Dallas Wayne and buddy Redd Volkaert offered a sampling from their vast backgrounds in honky-tonk country. Wayne, a nationally known radio personality on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel, broadcasts from his home in Bristol, Tennessee. Volkaert, Wayne’s burly buddy from such Austin, Texas-based bands as Heybale, recently moved to Galax.

On Thursday, Wayne and Volkaert played unplugged. Wayne offered Faron Young’s “Your Time’s Comin’” right alongside his own “I Hit the Road (And the Road Hit Back),” the latter of which hails from his forthcoming new album, “Coldwater Tennessee.”

Country music thrives in the pair. For instance, Volkaert’s barrel-deep baritone wrapped Merle Haggard’s twangy “The Longer You Wait” in layers country substance and distinction. Likewise, when Wayne eased through Haggard’s “The Way I Am.”

Thirty minutes marked Wayne’s smashing Bristol debut. Bill and the Belles returned for a quick commercial and spin of songs.

Lights trimmed to dim, Mavericks lead singer Raul Malo riveted with a Spanish-language opening song. Lights up and set to dazzle, Malo’s mountainous voice climbed as if Everest on such ballads as “Blue Moon” and breathed life of Thursday’s party on such boisterous numbers as “O What a Thrill.”

Thrilling, indeed. Three years after their tantalizing Paramount debut in 2019, The Mavericks again dropped their needle into a groove of grinding fun.

One month before New York’s 10,000 Maniacs appear at Bristol’s Cameo, the alt-rock band revs this week’s free MP3 downloads. Slide to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/10000maniacs/for-crying-out-loud. Find “For Crying Out Loud,” a seven-song set of rarities that includes previously unreleased gem, “Go Song Go.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.