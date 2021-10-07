SHORT TAKES: The Frontmen of Country rocked at The Cameo; Paramount-packed week ahead

Pop balladry fluttered to the forefront courtesy The Frontmen of Country. By the time of Rushlow’s revisiting of Little Texas’ sumptuous “What Might Have Been,” people were slow-dancing near the stage.

Bristol loved The Frontmen of Country, and they loved Bristol. For instance, as McDonald wove romantic magic with “Amazed,” a couple danced in the lobby. Others sat in the seats and held hands. Some mouthed the lyrics while a handful sang along.

By the end of the show and their planned encore, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” Bristol wanted more. Seriously, folks, The Frontmen of Country intended to end the show right there. But the audience stood their ground and cheered loudly enough to compel one more song.

The Frontmen of Country obliged. An ad-libbed flight through Alabama’s “Mountain Music,” during which jubilation flowed like a cool mountain creek from the audience to the stage, capped an evening best described as monumental.

“Next to my hometown,” Rushlow said, “this town is the baddest, coolest town in America.”

Powerhouse Shelby Lynne provides four barnstormers during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply try www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/shelbylynne/then-now-ep. Find Lynne’s “Then & Now” EP. Comprised of such odes as a soul-stirring “Leavin’” and the emotion-packed “Paper Van Gogh,” Lynne’s voice rises to the forefront to throttle attention from word one.

